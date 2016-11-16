Britain: No more concessions to Labour right!

deutsch |  english |  español  |  français  |  italiano  |  nederlands  |  polski  |  português  |  svenska  |  türkçe  |  中文  |  عربي  |  русский

No more concessions to Labour right!

www.socialistworld.net, 08/12/2016
website of the committee for a workers' international, CWI

Fight for an anti-austerity, socialist party - readmit expelled socialists

Editorial from The Socialist (weekly paper of the Socialist Party, CWI England & Wales)

In recent weeks the strategy of the pro-capitalist Blairites - to surround Jeremy Corbyn and gradually strangle him - has clearly been stepped up. Unfortunately, the response of Jeremy Corbyn and John McDonnell to this has been to retreat in the face of the onslaught. There is now a real danger that the possibility of creating a democratic, socialist Labour Party is squandered by conciliation with the right. It is vitally urgent that no more concessions are made and that a clear campaign is launched to consolidate the landslide victory that Jeremy won back in September.

One of the terms that has been banned as 'abusive' by the Labour Party NEC is 'Blairite'. Yet surely this is a fair description of the overwhelming majority of the Parliamentary Labour Party who voted en masse against the motion demanding Blair be held to account for 'misleading' parliament in the run up to the Iraq war.

It was a mistake for Jeremy Corbyn, a leading figure in the mass movement that opposed the Iraq war, to bow to the pressure of right-wing Labour MPs by not taking part in the vote. Only five Labour MPs dared to vote for Blair to be held to account. Jeremy Corbyn was elected by hundreds of thousands of people who want to see Labour transformed into an anti-austerity, anti-war party. Yet the pro-austerity warmongers are still running the show!

This is also true at local level. Labour councils are currently discussing implementing further huge austerity. Most recently Newham Labour council has announced plans to tear up its workers' contracts, sacking them and then re-employing them on worse terms and conditions. Doing so would take £1.8 million out of the pockets of Newham's workforce. Yet the council has £161 million in its general reserves! Correctly Unite is organising a campaign to stop these savage cuts, but Jeremy and John need to make clear that they support Unite's campaign.

Savage cuts

If this isn't done the right will claim that there is unanimous support for these kinds of savage cuts. For example, one of the Labour National Executive Committee's (NEC) councillors' representatives, Alice Perry, claimed that at the November NEC Corbyn supporter Rebecca Long-Bailey MP praised Labour councils and rejected calls for councils to set 'illegal budgets'. This is a red herring - the issue is not 'illegal' budgets but the setting of no-cuts budgets that refuse to implement any more misery on council workers or destroy any more vital services. It is urgent that the left leadership of Labour make clear that they do not support the further savaging of council jobs and services by Labour councils.

An essential part of transforming Labour into an anti-austerity party is the campaign for the party to be democratised; including fighting for mandatory re-selection of MPs, restoration of trade union rights, and re-admitting expelled socialists.

Printed here is the correspondence that has so far taken place between Ian McNicol, general secretary of the Labour Party, and Hannah Sell, deputy general secretary of the Socialist Party. Hannah is writing on behalf of 75 people demanding readmission to the Labour Party having previously been expelled or excluded because of their socialist ideas.

Unsurprisingly, Iain McNicol has not responded positively to the application. As Labour's general secretary, he has presided over the exclusions of many tens of thousands of Labour Party members during the attempted coup against Corbyn, in a vain attempt to try and stop his re-election. However, the decision is not McNicol's to take. We urge all socialists and trade unionists who want to see Labour transformed into an anti-austerity party to support the campaign for the next meeting of Labour's NEC to agree to readmit these and other expelled socialists (see socialistparty.org.uk/main/readmit_expelled_socialists).

The 75's application also asks the Labour Party NEC to look favourably on requests for affiliation from socialist organisations. This could form a vital part of the transformation of Labour into a democratic, socialist party that brings together all those forces that want to fight austerity. The affiliation of the Co-operative Party demonstrates that, even under the current undemocratic Labour Party constitution, there is no impediment to socialist organisations affiliating; other than the desperation of Labour's right wing to prevent it taking place.

Tom Watson, deputy leader of the Labour Party, was reported as making that absolutely clear at the recent Labour First conference, by declaring: "Trotskyist entryists tried to ruin Labour 30 years ago, I won't let 75 back in to ruin Labour again." If the ideas of Tom Watson - who said at Labour's conference that "capitalism is not the problem!" - dominate Labour, it will be ruined.

Even Mark Carney, governor of the Bank of England, has warned that 'people are becoming disillusioned with capitalism' and will seek alternatives. No wonder! For the majority it means falling living standards and increasing insecurity. A democratic socialist Labour Party would be able to win mass popular support for a clear anti-austerity programme. However, achieving this means standing up to the pro-capitalist wing of the Labour Party, who are determined to crush the movement around Corbyn.

Correspondence below:

Dear Iain,

Enclosed you will find a joint application to the Labour Party NEC for membership of the Labour Party. It is from 75 people, all of whom have previously been expelled or excluded from the Labour Party because of our socialist ideas. Among the 75 are members of the Militant Editorial Board, including Peter Taaffe, now general secretary of the Socialist Party; Tony Mulhearn, one of the leaders of the struggle of Liverpool City Council in the 1980s; and Dave Nellist, previously Labour MP for Coventry South East. We are socialists, trade unionists, community activists and young people. Between us we have over 1,000 years of Labour Party membership.

Because many of us who found ourselves outside the Labour Party rightly continued the struggle for socialism though membership of other organisations, we know that our applications for re-admittance will be denounced by the establishment media as 'left wing infiltration'. However, we have no wish to hide our background, hence this collective application for membership.

As our application explains, in our view the election of Jeremy Corbyn as Labour leader represents an opportunity for the Labour Party to be rebuilt as a clearly anti-austerity socialist party, with an open and democratic structure. We want to play our part in that struggle and urge the NEC to aid this process by admitting us, and others who have been similarly expelled or excluded, into membership and also by deciding favourably on requests for affiliation from any socialist organisation that so applies.

Yours comradely,

Hannah Sell, Socialist Party deputy general secretary and Labour Party member 1985 -1991, Labour Party NEC 1988-89.

Dear Ms Sell,

Thank you for your letter.

If individuals wish to join the Labour Party they can do so by using the 'join' function on the Labour Party website. In the case of individuals who have previously been expelled from the Labour Party, they must write individually to the NEC requesting that their membership application be considered. They can do so by writing by post to me at the address above and the NEC will consider those membership applications in due course and in the normal manner for all of those who have previously been expelled.

I should add that the Labour Party's rules do not allow members of other political parties to join the Labour Party. Specifically, "Political organisations not affiliated or associated under a national agreement with the Party, having their own programme, principles and policy, or distinctive and separate propaganda, or possessing branches in the constituencies, or engaged in the promotion of Parliamentary or local government candidates, or having allegiance to any political organisation situated abroad, shall be ineligible for affiliation to the party."

Yours sincerely,

Iain McNicol

Dear Mr McNicol,

Thank you for your reply. We understand that it is not appropriate for individuals who have previously been expelled to apply via the 'join' function on the Labour Party website and that instead we should apply to the NEC. That is what we have done. Can you please assure us that our application will be passed onto the NEC for their consideration?

You also refer to the Labour Party rule which states that "political organisations not affiliated or associated under a national agreement with the Party, having their own programme, principles and policy, or distinctive and separate propaganda, or possessing branches in the constituencies, or engaged in the promotion of Parliamentary or local government candidates, or having allegiance to any political organisation situated abroad, shall be ineligible for affiliation to the Party."

I assume you are raising this because some of us are members of the Socialist Party, which we have not sought to hide. Clearly, it is possible for members of other political parties to join the Labour Party. That is the case with the Co-operative Party, for example. The Co-operative Party has an electoral agreement with Labour but clearly has its own "programme, principles and policy" and possesses "branches in the constituencies". On their website they state: "The Co-operative Party is an independent party. It maintains its own membership, staff, national executive committee (NEC) and policy platform, all of which are independent of Labour's." However, members of the Co-operative Party can also be members of the Labour Party. Again, on their website they state: "Our electoral agreement means that an exception is made for those who wish to be a member of both the Co-operative Party and the Labour Party. This is by no means required though, and many of our members choose solely to be Co-operative Party members." In order to strengthen the anti-austerity movement we would like to enter a discussion with the NEC about how other socialist organisations, including the Socialist Party, could come to a similar arrangement. It is in this spirit that our joint application has been submitted and we hope it will be considered accordingly.

I look forward to hearing from you.

Hannah Sell

Dear Hannah

Thank you for your letter.

As we explained before, we cannot accept joint applications for membership. Any application must be individual and fulfil the requirements for membership set out in the rule book.

We will not entertain membership applications from members of another political party. If members of the Socialist Party apply to join the Labour Party these applications will be rejected in line with the normal procedures and rules of the Labour Party.

Our agreement with the Co-operative Party is a historic link with a sister party agreed and endorsed by our Annual Conference.

Yours sincerely

Iain McNicol

 



NEWS

Yemen: Three security guards killed as workers protest to demand unpaid wages
22/12/2016, Socialistworld.net:
Solidarity needed with the workers and their families

Romania: New government, old policies
20/12/2016, Vladimir Bortun, Mana de Lucru (CWI supporters in Romania):
The need for a socialist alternative

Kazakhstan: Fifth anniversary of Zhanaozen massacre
19/12/2016, socialistworld.net :
Letters to embassies worldwide demanding end to dictatorshi

Solidarity: Global days of protest to #ResistTrump
19/12/2016, Appeal for international solidarity and protest action :
Protest around the world on Trump’s inauguration, January 20 and 21

Britain: Establishment EU crisis deepens
17/12/2016, Editorial of the Socialist (weekly paper of the Socialist Party, CWI England & Wales) :
Fight for a socialist Brexit

Video: US Socialist Students build for student walkouts against Trump
 15/12/2016, socialistworld.net:
Elan Axelbank interviewed on Fox News

Greece: Athens bus cleaners once again out in struggle
15/12/2016, Xekinima (Greek section of the CWI) Reporters :
Protest over unpaid wages and for direct employment!

Italy: Stop-gap government appointed
14/12/2016, Chris Thomas, ControCorrente (CWI in Italy) :
No party in Italy has solution for long-term problems of workers and youth

CWI: International Executive Committee meeting underlines huge potential
 13/12/2016, Judy Beishon, article for the Socialist, paper of the Socialist Party (CWI in England & Wales):
Inspiring meeting attended by over 90 comrades from over 35 countries

Obituary: John Sharpe (1953-2016)
10/12/2016, Alison Hill, Socialist Party (CWI England & Wales) :
Long-serving Socialist Party member and pioneer of socialistworld.net

Hong Kong: Break-in at Socialist Action office
 09/12/2016, Socialist Action reporters:
Political motive not ruled out

Britain: No more concessions to Labour right!
 08/12/2016, Editorial from The Socialist (weekly paper of the Socialist Party, CWI England & Wales):
Fight for an anti-austerity, socialist party - readmit expelled socialists

US: Victory at Standing Rock
 07/12/2016, Tony Wilsdon, Socialist Alternative (US):
Authorities agree to re-route oil pipeline

Spain: Students' union beats PP government
 06/12/2016, Statement by Sindicato de Estudiantes (Students Union), Spain:
Government rocked back by historic mobilisations

Italy: Big defeat for Renzi in referendum vote
06/12/2016, Editorial from ‘Resistenze’, monthly paper of ControCorrente (CWI in Italy) :
Resignation opens opportunity for workers and youth to fight for a better future

Portugal: Witch hunt in Left Bloc?
05/12/2016, Socialismo Revolucionario (CWI in Portugal) reporters :
Solidarity in defence of CWI members and symphthisers

Spain: Militant struggle by Students Union succeeds
02/12/2016, Socialistworld.net :
Mass student strikes force PP government to retreat

Turkey: AKP regime sliding towards personal dictatorship
 28/11/2016, Sosyalist Alternatif (CWI Turkey):
United workers’ struggle only antidote against Erdoğan’s rule

Kashmir: Brutal suppression of uprising
26/11/2016, TU Senan, CWI :
Battle zone of proxy conflicts. United working class opposition needed

Spain: Students' Union surges forward in historic congress
22/11/2016, Danny Byrne, CWI :
Hundreds rally to celebrate 30th anniversary of SE and 40th anniversary of Izquierda Revolucionaria / El Militante

Pakistan: ISIS terrorists attack Sufi shrine
21/11/2016, Kristofer Lundberg, Socialist Justice Party (CWI Sweden) :
The struggle of Baluchi people

India: ‘Demonetisation’ shock
19/11/2016, Isai Priya, Tamil Solidarity :
Modi unleashes war on poor

Sri Lanka: Fair is foul - IMF Budget unleashed
18/11/2016, TU Senan, CWI :
IMF led austerity budget has unveiled in Sri Lanka

Socialism 2016: Electrifying and powerful weekend puts socialism on the agenda
16/11/2016, Socialist Party (CWI in England & Wales) reporters :
Struggle, internationalism and socialism, these ideas - and how powerful they can be in action, electrified the magnificent rallies and workshops of the Socialism 2016 weekend.

Video: Socialism 2016, London
 16/11/2016, Socialistworld.net:
An electrifying and powerful weekend which put socialism back on the agenda

US: Anti-Trump protests
12/11/2016, Brian Watson, Socialist Alternative, US :
In less than 24 hours, 40,000 people answered our call

CWI Comment and Analysis

ANALYSIS

Britain's shifting political contours
 22/12/2016, Hannah Sell, Socialist Party (CWI in England & Wales) from Socialism Today Dec/Jan 2017 edition :
Capitalist establishment in disarray

CWI International Executive Committee: European capitalism “battered by events”
16/12/2016, Kevin Henry, Socialist Party (CWI in Ireland) :
Report of discussion on Europe at CWI IEC meeting in November

CWI International Executive Committee: World shaken by seismic political events
 14/12/2016, Kevin Parslow, Socialist Party (CWI in England & Wales):
Report of first session of the CWI International Executive Committee, discussing World Relations

World capitalism in deep crisis
08/12/2016, CWI :
Perspectives documents agreed by November CWI international meeting

Sudan: Three day nationwide strike shuts down the country, in unique defiance of Al-Bashir’s rule
 30/11/2016, Serge Jordan, CWI:
Escalation of the struggle needed to overthrow repressive regime

US: Trump prepares attacks on working people,immigrants and women
 27/11/2016, Tom Crean and Philip Locker, Socialist Alternative (USA):
We must prepare massive resistance!

Cuba: Fidel Castro, leader of 1959 revolution, dies at 90
26/11/2016, Tony Saunois, CWI :
Castro's life and the Cuban Revolution

China: New stage in power struggle
 24/11/2016, chinaworker.info reporters:
Xi Jinping becomes “core leader”

Hong Kong: Government purges Legislative Council
17/11/2016, Dikang, Socialist Action (CWI in Hong Kong) :
“Nothing short of a coup”

Ireland: The Jobstown trial and the threat to democratic rights<br />

 12/11/2016, Eddie McCabe, Socialist Party (CWI in Ireland) :
Biggest political trial in decades, as Socialist Party & Anti Austerity Alliance MP and councillors face threat of lengthy prison sentences

History: Russia’s 1917 socialist revolution
07/11/2016, Clare Doyle, CWI :
November 7th anniversary of workers’ taking power

Capitalist system “on the edge of the volcano”
 03/11/2016, International Secretariat of the CWI:
Draft documents for November CWI international meeting

Spain: PSOE leadership hands power to the PP
 03/11/2016, Izquierda Revolucionaria editorial :
A new phase in the class struggle

Hungary: The political revolution of sixty years ago
23/10/2016, Clare Doyle, CWI :
When workers fought arms in hand to end Stalinist dictatorship

Britain: The fight for real democracy in the Labour Party
 20/10/2016, Editorial of the Socialist, weekly paper of the Socialist Party (CWI England & Wales):
Defend Corbyn and transform Labour into a party acting for working class

Crisis of social democracy in Britain
19/10/2016, Peter Taaffe, from next issue of Socialism Today (monthly magazine of the Socialist Party England and Wales) :
Which way forward for the Left?

US: The disastrous failure of ‘lesser evilism’
18/10/2016, Patrick Ayers and Ty Moore, Socialist Alternative (originally published at CounterPunch.org) :
Change through mass struggle  - a new party should act as an organizing and for solidarity

Spain: Crisis in social democracy
17/10/2016, Juan Ignacio Ramos, Izquierda Revolucionaria general secretary, from Socialism Today (monthly magazine of the Socialist Party England and Wales) :
PSOE and the class struggle

Britain: Tories whip up division over Brexit
 17/10/2016, Editorial from The Socialist (weekly newspaper of the Socialist Party, England & Wales):
Fight for a socialist, internationalist exit

Art: Access, freedom and organisation in the arts
 16/10/2016, Rob MacDonald, from the Bad Art magazine/website:
The artist and the workers' movement

South Africa: Local government elections leave ANC in crisis
 15/10/2016, Weizmann Hamilton, from the new issue of Izwi Labasebenzi:
Socialist mass workers party needed

India: Uprisings of the oppressed
 12/10/2016, New Socialist Alternative (CWI-India):
New period opens

US: Presidential debate shows need for an alternative
 12/10/2016, Bryan Koulouris, Socialist Alternative:
After elections, explosive struggles will provide opportunities to win victories for working people

Brazil: Local elections see collapse of PT (Workers Party) support
 11/10/2016, Andre Ferrari, LSR (CWI Brazil):
Mass disillusionment with political system but gains for PSOL left

Israel: Shimon Peres and the ‘peace dove’ myth
10/10/2016, Shahar Benhorin and Yasha Marmer, Socialist Struggle Movement (CWI Israel-Palestine) :
A life spent strengthening big capital, militarism and national oppression of Palestinians