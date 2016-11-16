deutsch |  english |  español  |  français  |  italiano  |  nederlands  |  polski  |  português  |  svenska  |  türkçe  |  中文  |  عربي  |  русский

latest news

 Yemen
Three security guards killed as workers protest to demand unpaid wages

22/12/2016: Solidarity needed with the workers and their families

  Solidarity

Britain's shifting political contours

22/12/2016: Capitalist establishment in disarray

  Britain

Romania
New government, old policies

20/12/2016: The need for a socialist alternative

  Romania

Kazakhstan
Fifth anniversary of Zhanaozen massacre

19/12/2016: Letters to embassies worldwide demanding end to dictatorshi

  Kazakhstan

Solidarity
Global days of protest to #ResistTrump

19/12/2016: Protest around the world on Trump’s inauguration, January 20 and 21

  US

Britain
Establishment EU crisis deepens

17/12/2016: Fight for a socialist Brexit

  Britain

CWI International Executive Committee
European capitalism “battered by events”

16/12/2016: Report of discussion on Europe at CWI IEC meeting in November

  Europe

Video
US Socialist Students build for student walkouts against Trump

15/12/2016: Elan Axelbank interviewed on Fox News

  Aceh

Greece
Athens bus cleaners once again out in struggle

15/12/2016: Protest over unpaid wages and for direct employment!

  Greece

 CWI International Executive Committee
World shaken by seismic political events

14/12/2016: Report of first session of the CWI International Executive Committee, discussing World Relations

  CWI

Italy
Stop-gap government appointed

14/12/2016: No party in Italy has solution for long-term problems of workers and youth

  Italy

 CWI
International Executive Committee meeting underlines huge potential

13/12/2016: Inspiring meeting attended by over 90 comrades from over 35 countries

  CWI

Obituary
John Sharpe (1953-2016)

10/12/2016: Long-serving Socialist Party member and pioneer of socialistworld.net

  Obituary

Hong Kong
Break-in at Socialist Action office

09/12/2016: Political motive not ruled out

  Hong Kong

 World capitalism in deep crisis

08/12/2016: Perspectives documents agreed by November CWI international meeting

  CWI

Britain
No more concessions to Labour right!

08/12/2016: Fight for an anti-austerity, socialist party - readmit expelled socialists

  Britain

US
Victory at Standing Rock

07/12/2016: Authorities agree to re-route oil pipeline

  US

Spain
Students' union beats PP government

06/12/2016: Government rocked back by historic mobilisations

  Spain

Italy
Big defeat for Renzi in referendum vote

06/12/2016: Resignation opens opportunity for workers and youth to fight for a better future

  Italy

Portugal
Witch hunt in Left Bloc?

05/12/2016: Solidarity in defence of CWI members and symphthisers

  Portugal

Spain
Militant struggle by Students Union succeeds

02/12/2016: Mass student strikes force PP government to retreat

  Spain

Sudan
Three day nationwide strike shuts down the country, in unique defiance of Al-Bashir’s rule

30/11/2016: Escalation of the struggle needed to overthrow repressive regime

  Sudan

Turkey
AKP regime sliding towards personal dictatorship

28/11/2016: United workers’ struggle only antidote against Erdoğan’s rule

  Turkey

US
Trump prepares attacks on working people,immigrants and women

27/11/2016: We must prepare massive resistance!

  US

Kashmir
Brutal suppression of uprising

26/11/2016: Battle zone of proxy conflicts. United working class opposition needed

  Kashmir

Cuba
Fidel Castro, leader of 1959 revolution, dies at 90

26/11/2016: Castro's life and the Cuban Revolution

  Cuba

China
New stage in power struggle

24/11/2016: Xi Jinping becomes “core leader”

  China

Spain
Students' Union surges forward in historic congress

22/11/2016: Hundreds rally to celebrate 30th anniversary of SE and 40th anniversary of Izquierda Revolucionaria / El Militante

  Spain

Pakistan
ISIS terrorists attack Sufi shrine

21/11/2016: The struggle of Baluchi people

  Pakistan

India
‘Demonetisation’ shock

19/11/2016: Modi unleashes war on poor

  India

Sri Lanka
Fair is foul - IMF Budget unleashed

18/11/2016: IMF led austerity budget has unveiled in Sri Lanka

  Sri Lanka

Hong Kong
Government purges Legislative Council

17/11/2016: “Nothing short of a coup”

  Hong Kong

Socialism 2016
Electrifying and powerful weekend puts socialism on the agenda

16/11/2016: Struggle, internationalism and socialism, these ideas - and how powerful they can be in action, electrified the magnificent rallies and workshops of the Socialism 2016 weekend.

  Britain

 Video
Socialism 2016, London

16/11/2016: An electrifying and powerful weekend which put socialism back on the agenda

  Britain, Video

US
Anti-Trump protests

12/11/2016: In less than 24 hours, 40,000 people answered our call

  US

  Obituary   

print

Obituary

John Sharpe (1953-2016)

www.socialistworld.net, 10/12/2016
website of the committee for a workers' international, CWI

Long-serving Socialist Party member and pioneer of socialistworld.net

Alison Hill, Socialist Party (CWI England & Wales)

John Sharpe, a long-serving member of the Socialist Party (CWI England & Wales) sadly died recently. Below, Socialist Party members pay tribute to John's many years of steadfast service to the party and his various roles.

We at socialistworld.net would also like to add our tribute to John. In the 1990s, John was instrumental in helping to create and run the first Committee for a Workers' International (CWI) website, which evolved into the very succesful socialistworld.net. Over many years, John was always at hand with his technical know-how to ensure the site kept running continually and improved. Not a few times, John would be asked to fix a technical problem at short notice or at an unsocial hour and he always answered. This unswerving committment arose from John's enthusiasm to ensure that social media was fully utilised to help spread the socialist ideas of the CWI.

John's pioneering role, along with that of other comrades in successfully launching the CWI site, laid the basis for socialistworld.net to continue to go from strength to strength.

socialistworld.net

John Sharpe has died of heart disease very suddenly, at a ridiculously early age.

Showing his resolute commitment to the fight for socialism, he gave up his job at Rolls Royce in the early 1990s and came to work on the printing press of Militant, forerunner of the Socialist.

After decades working on precision-built engines, he had to learn a different sort of engineering. He was heard to remark that he'd never seen so much mild steel in his life! And he never quite got used to making modifications to the press without any drawings.

He worked on the press through the move out of Hepscott Road and, with a skilled team of printers, carried on coaxing miracles out of it in Clapton - usually accompanied by very loud rock music.

He was always interested in computers, particularly coding, and relished the new challenge of looking after the growing computer network in our HQ, when the old newspaper press came to the end of its life. He taught himself several new languages and laid the basis for most of the databases used today.

He also did pioneering work on the website of the Committee for a Workers' International, which he was very proud to do, sometimes posting material early in the morning to make sure it was always up to date.

Again, he taught himself various arcane computer languages to be able to manage the servers in the office properly and always had a touching expectation that anyone he talked to would be as fascinated as him about whatever task he was engaged in.

He was dedicated to making sure the Socialist always came out and enjoyed helping with the proofreading.

Latterly, every Wednesday morning John was at the factory packing the paper and making sure all the branches got the leaflets and posters they had ordered. He organised that with precision and instigated several important improvements to the process. He also made sure most people in the surrounding premises found out what was on 6Music.

John was a kind and generous man, a trade union militant and a committed Marxist who read avidly and always kept on top of current developments.

He has died far too young.

Hannah Sell on behalf of the Socialist Party executive committee

The sudden death of John Sharpe has been a terrible shock to all who knew him. He will be badly missed.

While always happy to discuss ideas, John was never a comrade who sought the limelight. He was very self-sacrificing and, like many others, played a vital role behind the scenes in building the Socialist Party.

He had worked at our national headquarters since 1992, first in the print shop and latterly on many varied tasks including maintaining our computer system and databases, proofreading for the Socialist and packing and sending it out to Socialist Party branches.

Every Socialist Party member and reader of the Socialist, even if they never met John, will have benefited from his work, which ensured among many other things, that their membership card was posted to them and their papers arrived on the doormat ever week.

The best tribute we can pay him is to redouble our efforts to build the party he dedicated his life to.

Memories of John's early years in Militant

In 1977 I addressed the Rolls Royce Joint Shop Stewards Committee in Bristol to ask if they would make a donation to the Labour Party Young Socialists national conference fund.

Every year they did so, but that year they said they had an apprentice who they would like to sponsor to attend. This was John Sharpe, who quickly embraced the ideas of Militant at the conference, and upon returning wholeheartedly threw himself into the many tasks of helping to build support for Marxist ideas.

For John politics was a serious commitment and at work, in his AUEW (TASS) union branch, and within the Bristol North East Labour Party (then under the iron control of the right wing) he fought tigerishly to promote our programme.

Theory was his guide throughout his political life, whether as a young comrade eagerly participating in discussion groups, or as a mature Marxist seeking to keep abreast of the latest twists and turns in the international political position. His enthusiasm when someone came over to our position knew no bounds.

When John had an opportunity to work in the Militant print shop in London, he answered the call unhesitatingly. Just prior to his move, he attended one of Militant's huge rallies at the Wembley conference centre and donated a five figure sum from his redundancy money. This prompted journalist Mark Steel to write of his amazement at the self-sacrificing traditions of our supporters.

Many's the time John has told me how gratifying he found the work in the print shop - the camaraderie and the crises!

Few have been more steadfast than John - with an unbreakable and unshakeable belief in the socialist future of humankind and a pride in his being a part of its construction.

Robin Clapp

John had a major impact on me as a young student supporter of Militant in the late 1970s. He was always supportive of any young activist, particularly students. He was able to explain Marxist theory clearly from a worker's point of view but always made sure that any student kept their feet firmly on the ground. Woe betide any who missed their Friday morning paper sale!

John was at the centre of much of the social life in Bristol at the time and was renowned for his generosity. He was the first person to put his hand in his pocket to buy a drink and always made sure that everyone was looked after. I hate to think of how many curries John fully or partially subsidised after a night in the pub.

John was modest and shy, avoiding the spotlight, but one of those activists that you could always depend on. He will be sorely missed.

Mick Whale


print

  Obituary   

Europe

 video

Video: Socialism 2016, London, 16/11/2016

 further videos

CWI - get involved

 contact/join

 newsletter


solidarity

tamil solidarity campaign kazakhstan

featured links

Socialist Party Ireland

cwi links

Marxist.net, CWI marxist archive

cwi comment & analysis

world economic crisis

analysis and commentary

cwi publications

marxism in today's world che

Che Guevara: Símbolo de Lucha

Por Tony Saunois

A socialist world is possible, the history of the cwi with new introduction by Peter Planning green growth, a contribution to the debate on enviromental sustainability

NEWS

Yemen: Three security guards killed as workers protest to demand unpaid wages
22/12/2016, Socialistworld.net:
Solidarity needed with the workers and their families

Romania: New government, old policies
20/12/2016, Vladimir Bortun, Mana de Lucru (CWI supporters in Romania):
The need for a socialist alternative

Kazakhstan: Fifth anniversary of Zhanaozen massacre
19/12/2016, socialistworld.net :
Letters to embassies worldwide demanding end to dictatorshi

Solidarity: Global days of protest to #ResistTrump
19/12/2016, Appeal for international solidarity and protest action :
Protest around the world on Trump’s inauguration, January 20 and 21

Britain: Establishment EU crisis deepens
17/12/2016, Editorial of the Socialist (weekly paper of the Socialist Party, CWI England & Wales) :
Fight for a socialist Brexit

Video: US Socialist Students build for student walkouts against Trump
 15/12/2016, socialistworld.net:
Elan Axelbank interviewed on Fox News

Greece: Athens bus cleaners once again out in struggle
15/12/2016, Xekinima (Greek section of the CWI) Reporters :
Protest over unpaid wages and for direct employment!

Italy: Stop-gap government appointed
14/12/2016, Chris Thomas, ControCorrente (CWI in Italy) :
No party in Italy has solution for long-term problems of workers and youth

CWI: International Executive Committee meeting underlines huge potential
 13/12/2016, Judy Beishon, article for the Socialist, paper of the Socialist Party (CWI in England & Wales):
Inspiring meeting attended by over 90 comrades from over 35 countries

Obituary: John Sharpe (1953-2016)
10/12/2016, Alison Hill, Socialist Party (CWI England & Wales) :
Long-serving Socialist Party member and pioneer of socialistworld.net

Hong Kong: Break-in at Socialist Action office
 09/12/2016, Socialist Action reporters:
Political motive not ruled out

Britain: No more concessions to Labour right!
 08/12/2016, Editorial from The Socialist (weekly paper of the Socialist Party, CWI England & Wales):
Fight for an anti-austerity, socialist party - readmit expelled socialists

US: Victory at Standing Rock
 07/12/2016, Tony Wilsdon, Socialist Alternative (US):
Authorities agree to re-route oil pipeline

Spain: Students' union beats PP government
 06/12/2016, Statement by Sindicato de Estudiantes (Students Union), Spain:
Government rocked back by historic mobilisations

Italy: Big defeat for Renzi in referendum vote
06/12/2016, Editorial from ‘Resistenze’, monthly paper of ControCorrente (CWI in Italy) :
Resignation opens opportunity for workers and youth to fight for a better future

Portugal: Witch hunt in Left Bloc?
05/12/2016, Socialismo Revolucionario (CWI in Portugal) reporters :
Solidarity in defence of CWI members and symphthisers

Spain: Militant struggle by Students Union succeeds
02/12/2016, Socialistworld.net :
Mass student strikes force PP government to retreat

Turkey: AKP regime sliding towards personal dictatorship
 28/11/2016, Sosyalist Alternatif (CWI Turkey):
United workers’ struggle only antidote against Erdoğan’s rule

Kashmir: Brutal suppression of uprising
26/11/2016, TU Senan, CWI :
Battle zone of proxy conflicts. United working class opposition needed

Spain: Students' Union surges forward in historic congress
22/11/2016, Danny Byrne, CWI :
Hundreds rally to celebrate 30th anniversary of SE and 40th anniversary of Izquierda Revolucionaria / El Militante

Pakistan: ISIS terrorists attack Sufi shrine
21/11/2016, Kristofer Lundberg, Socialist Justice Party (CWI Sweden) :
The struggle of Baluchi people

India: ‘Demonetisation’ shock
19/11/2016, Isai Priya, Tamil Solidarity :
Modi unleashes war on poor

Sri Lanka: Fair is foul - IMF Budget unleashed
18/11/2016, TU Senan, CWI :
IMF led austerity budget has unveiled in Sri Lanka

Socialism 2016: Electrifying and powerful weekend puts socialism on the agenda
16/11/2016, Socialist Party (CWI in England & Wales) reporters :
Struggle, internationalism and socialism, these ideas - and how powerful they can be in action, electrified the magnificent rallies and workshops of the Socialism 2016 weekend.

Video: Socialism 2016, London
 16/11/2016, Socialistworld.net:
An electrifying and powerful weekend which put socialism back on the agenda

US: Anti-Trump protests
12/11/2016, Brian Watson, Socialist Alternative, US :
In less than 24 hours, 40,000 people answered our call

CWI Comment and Analysis

ANALYSIS

Britain's shifting political contours
 22/12/2016, Hannah Sell, Socialist Party (CWI in England & Wales) from Socialism Today Dec/Jan 2017 edition :
Capitalist establishment in disarray

CWI International Executive Committee: European capitalism “battered by events”
16/12/2016, Kevin Henry, Socialist Party (CWI in Ireland) :
Report of discussion on Europe at CWI IEC meeting in November

CWI International Executive Committee: World shaken by seismic political events
 14/12/2016, Kevin Parslow, Socialist Party (CWI in England & Wales):
Report of first session of the CWI International Executive Committee, discussing World Relations

World capitalism in deep crisis
08/12/2016, CWI :
Perspectives documents agreed by November CWI international meeting

Sudan: Three day nationwide strike shuts down the country, in unique defiance of Al-Bashir’s rule
 30/11/2016, Serge Jordan, CWI:
Escalation of the struggle needed to overthrow repressive regime

US: Trump prepares attacks on working people,immigrants and women
 27/11/2016, Tom Crean and Philip Locker, Socialist Alternative (USA):
We must prepare massive resistance!

Cuba: Fidel Castro, leader of 1959 revolution, dies at 90
26/11/2016, Tony Saunois, CWI :
Castro's life and the Cuban Revolution

China: New stage in power struggle
 24/11/2016, chinaworker.info reporters:
Xi Jinping becomes “core leader”

Hong Kong: Government purges Legislative Council
17/11/2016, Dikang, Socialist Action (CWI in Hong Kong) :
“Nothing short of a coup”

Ireland: The Jobstown trial and the threat to democratic rights<br />

 12/11/2016, Eddie McCabe, Socialist Party (CWI in Ireland) :
Biggest political trial in decades, as Socialist Party & Anti Austerity Alliance MP and councillors face threat of lengthy prison sentences

History: Russia’s 1917 socialist revolution
07/11/2016, Clare Doyle, CWI :
November 7th anniversary of workers’ taking power

Capitalist system “on the edge of the volcano”
 03/11/2016, International Secretariat of the CWI:
Draft documents for November CWI international meeting

Spain: PSOE leadership hands power to the PP
 03/11/2016, Izquierda Revolucionaria editorial :
A new phase in the class struggle

Hungary: The political revolution of sixty years ago
23/10/2016, Clare Doyle, CWI :
When workers fought arms in hand to end Stalinist dictatorship

Britain: The fight for real democracy in the Labour Party
 20/10/2016, Editorial of the Socialist, weekly paper of the Socialist Party (CWI England & Wales):
Defend Corbyn and transform Labour into a party acting for working class

Crisis of social democracy in Britain
19/10/2016, Peter Taaffe, from next issue of Socialism Today (monthly magazine of the Socialist Party England and Wales) :
Which way forward for the Left?

US: The disastrous failure of ‘lesser evilism’
18/10/2016, Patrick Ayers and Ty Moore, Socialist Alternative (originally published at CounterPunch.org) :
Change through mass struggle  - a new party should act as an organizing and for solidarity

Spain: Crisis in social democracy
17/10/2016, Juan Ignacio Ramos, Izquierda Revolucionaria general secretary, from Socialism Today (monthly magazine of the Socialist Party England and Wales) :
PSOE and the class struggle

Britain: Tories whip up division over Brexit
 17/10/2016, Editorial from The Socialist (weekly newspaper of the Socialist Party, England & Wales):
Fight for a socialist, internationalist exit

Art: Access, freedom and organisation in the arts
 16/10/2016, Rob MacDonald, from the Bad Art magazine/website:
The artist and the workers' movement

South Africa: Local government elections leave ANC in crisis
 15/10/2016, Weizmann Hamilton, from the new issue of Izwi Labasebenzi:
Socialist mass workers party needed

India: Uprisings of the oppressed
 12/10/2016, New Socialist Alternative (CWI-India):
New period opens

US: Presidential debate shows need for an alternative
 12/10/2016, Bryan Koulouris, Socialist Alternative:
After elections, explosive struggles will provide opportunities to win victories for working people

Brazil: Local elections see collapse of PT (Workers Party) support
 11/10/2016, Andre Ferrari, LSR (CWI Brazil):
Mass disillusionment with political system but gains for PSOL left

Israel: Shimon Peres and the ‘peace dove’ myth
10/10/2016, Shahar Benhorin and Yasha Marmer, Socialist Struggle Movement (CWI Israel-Palestine) :
A life spent strengthening big capital, militarism and national oppression of Palestinians