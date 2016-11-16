Video: US Socialist Students build for student walkouts against Trump

US Socialist Students build for student walkouts against Trump

Elan Axelbank interviewed on Fox News

See here a video of an interview between Socialist Alternative (CWI supporters in US) and Socialist Student organiser, Elan Axelbank, on Fox News discussing Socialist Students' call for a mass student walkout to coincide with Trump's inauguration.

19/20 January will also be international days of struggle and resistance against Trump's agenda, organised by CWI sections around the world. More to come on this in the following days.