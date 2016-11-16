deutsch |  english |  español  |  français  |  italiano  |  nederlands  |  polski  |  português  |  svenska  |  türkçe  |  中文  |  عربي  |  русский

latest news

 Yemen
Three security guards killed as workers protest to demand unpaid wages

22/12/2016: Solidarity needed with the workers and their families

  Solidarity

Britain's shifting political contours

22/12/2016: Capitalist establishment in disarray

  Britain

Romania
New government, old policies

20/12/2016: The need for a socialist alternative

  Romania

Kazakhstan
Fifth anniversary of Zhanaozen massacre

19/12/2016: Letters to embassies worldwide demanding end to dictatorshi

  Kazakhstan

Solidarity
Global days of protest to #ResistTrump

19/12/2016: Protest around the world on Trump’s inauguration, January 20 and 21

  US

Britain
Establishment EU crisis deepens

17/12/2016: Fight for a socialist Brexit

  Britain

CWI International Executive Committee
European capitalism “battered by events”

16/12/2016: Report of discussion on Europe at CWI IEC meeting in November

  Europe

Video
US Socialist Students build for student walkouts against Trump

15/12/2016: Elan Axelbank interviewed on Fox News

  Aceh

Greece
Athens bus cleaners once again out in struggle

15/12/2016: Protest over unpaid wages and for direct employment!

  Greece

 CWI International Executive Committee
World shaken by seismic political events

14/12/2016: Report of first session of the CWI International Executive Committee, discussing World Relations

  CWI

Italy
Stop-gap government appointed

14/12/2016: No party in Italy has solution for long-term problems of workers and youth

  Italy

 CWI
International Executive Committee meeting underlines huge potential

13/12/2016: Inspiring meeting attended by over 90 comrades from over 35 countries

  CWI

Obituary
John Sharpe (1953-2016)

10/12/2016: Long-serving Socialist Party member and pioneer of socialistworld.net

  Obituary

Hong Kong
Break-in at Socialist Action office

09/12/2016: Political motive not ruled out

  Hong Kong

 World capitalism in deep crisis

08/12/2016: Perspectives documents agreed by November CWI international meeting

  CWI

Britain
No more concessions to Labour right!

08/12/2016: Fight for an anti-austerity, socialist party - readmit expelled socialists

  Britain

US
Victory at Standing Rock

07/12/2016: Authorities agree to re-route oil pipeline

  US

Spain
Students' union beats PP government

06/12/2016: Government rocked back by historic mobilisations

  Spain

Italy
Big defeat for Renzi in referendum vote

06/12/2016: Resignation opens opportunity for workers and youth to fight for a better future

  Italy

Portugal
Witch hunt in Left Bloc?

05/12/2016: Solidarity in defence of CWI members and symphthisers

  Portugal

Spain
Militant struggle by Students Union succeeds

02/12/2016: Mass student strikes force PP government to retreat

  Spain

Sudan
Three day nationwide strike shuts down the country, in unique defiance of Al-Bashir’s rule

30/11/2016: Escalation of the struggle needed to overthrow repressive regime

  Sudan

Turkey
AKP regime sliding towards personal dictatorship

28/11/2016: United workers’ struggle only antidote against Erdoğan’s rule

  Turkey

US
Trump prepares attacks on working people,immigrants and women

27/11/2016: We must prepare massive resistance!

  US

Kashmir
Brutal suppression of uprising

26/11/2016: Battle zone of proxy conflicts. United working class opposition needed

  Kashmir

Cuba
Fidel Castro, leader of 1959 revolution, dies at 90

26/11/2016: Castro's life and the Cuban Revolution

  Cuba

China
New stage in power struggle

24/11/2016: Xi Jinping becomes “core leader”

  China

Spain
Students' Union surges forward in historic congress

22/11/2016: Hundreds rally to celebrate 30th anniversary of SE and 40th anniversary of Izquierda Revolucionaria / El Militante

  Spain

Pakistan
ISIS terrorists attack Sufi shrine

21/11/2016: The struggle of Baluchi people

  Pakistan

India
‘Demonetisation’ shock

19/11/2016: Modi unleashes war on poor

  India

Sri Lanka
Fair is foul - IMF Budget unleashed

18/11/2016: IMF led austerity budget has unveiled in Sri Lanka

  Sri Lanka

Hong Kong
Government purges Legislative Council

17/11/2016: “Nothing short of a coup”

  Hong Kong

Socialism 2016
Electrifying and powerful weekend puts socialism on the agenda

16/11/2016: Struggle, internationalism and socialism, these ideas - and how powerful they can be in action, electrified the magnificent rallies and workshops of the Socialism 2016 weekend.

  Britain

 Video
Socialism 2016, London

16/11/2016: An electrifying and powerful weekend which put socialism back on the agenda

  Britain, Video

US
Anti-Trump protests

12/11/2016: In less than 24 hours, 40,000 people answered our call

  US

  Britain   

print

Britain

Establishment EU crisis deepens

www.socialistworld.net, 17/12/2016
website of the committee for a workers' international, CWI

Fight for a socialist Brexit

Editorial of the Socialist (weekly paper of the Socialist Party, CWI England & Wales)

It doesn't take a political genius to spot that the Tories are at war with each other. In the aftermath of the Brexit vote Theresa May, the most Leave-friendly of the Remainers, was appointed prime minister in an attempt to bring the belligerent sides of the debate within the Tory party together. But this is impossible. The enmity between Remainers and Brexiters is revealed on a daily basis.

When Chancellor Philip Hammond called for a 'transition arrangement' for leaving the EU - in reality a 'soft Brexit' - many commentators identified within his statement an attack on David Davis, Tory minister for Brexit.

The FT reports Hammond telling the Treasury select committee that there was an "emerging view among businesses, among regulators and among thoughtful politicians" on the need for a transitional arrangement for the exit from the EU in order to provide businesses certainty about their investment prospects. It's implied that Davis, who told the City of London Corporation in a private meeting that he was "not really interested" in such a deal to smooth Britain's departure from the EU, is therefore not thoughtful.

The 'trousergate' spat between May and sacked education minister Nicky Morgan is not merely about the obscenity of a PM who wears £995 leather trousers while foodbank usage soars. The Brexit battles are a proxy - and sometimes poxy - war over how best the Tories can represent the super-rich 1%, the bankers and the bosses, when their system is in crisis, when they are hated and when they have no solutions to the problems we face.

In May's Tory conference speech she claimed to be breaking with Cameron's austerity and to be standing for everyone including the 'just about managing' millions of victims of Tory austerity. She mentioned the working class half a dozen times, aiming to tell working class people not to worry and definitely not to organise. But the cuts to the NHS, to social care, the 10% drop in wages since 2008, the housing catastrophe and the slashing of local government services means there is no choice but to do so. The divisions in the Tory party create an advantage - but it requires strong working class organisations to exploit that.

Class warfare

"There's class warfare, all right, but it's my class, the rich class, that's making war, and we're winning." That's how billionaire Warren Buffett saw things in 2006. In the years since, that war has been stepped up as working class people are made to pay, pay and pay again for the world economic crisis. And in that time an enormous accumulation of anger and distrust in the establishment and institutions of capitalism - from the government to the media - has been amassed.

This was expressed in the Brexit vote - against the establishment and the Tory austerity-mongers. They are still reeling from this unexpected strike back by the austerity-weary and angry.

In the referendum campaign, the absence of a major working class voice in the debates was a key factor and meant a rotten choice faced voters, where both official campaigns were dominated by capitalist politicians with nothing to offer working class people. But, as the Socialist Party predicted, the vote came to be seen as an opportunity to strike a blow against the establishment. As Aditya Chakrabortty summed it up: "A multitude of frustrations, pushed through a binary vote."

It meant that this was a blow with a blunt instrument - but a blow nonetheless. It also meant that millions who would like to see the back of austerity governments voted Remain primarily through revulsion at the racism of the official Leave campaign - Tories Johnson and Gove, as well as Ukip.

The Socialist Party called for a Leave vote in the referendum and fought for an independent, working class political voice to oppose austerity from Westminster and from Brussels. This came up against both the establishment media silence and the failure of the leaders of the labour movement in the trade unions and the Labour Party to fight for a socialist, internationalist and working class voice.

Vehicle for austerity

Ultimately the EU is a capitalist institution, a vehicle of austerity. The majority of big business wants a 'soft Brexit' - that is, barely Brexit at all, keeping access to the single market, which means free movement of goods, services, capital and labour. 44% of British exports go to the single market. Big business generally prefers to trade and move around capital freely, and to be able to super-exploit cheap labour.

However, in this post-crisis world, there is no reliable political party for the capitalist class. The majority of the super-rich 1% want to maintain the EU for their own interests and the interests of the capitalist system, but many backbench MPs in the Tory party - the traditional vehicle the capitalists would prefer to rule through - backed Leave. Neither side can solve the problems of the ongoing economic crisis because the solutions lie in a break with crisis-ridden capitalism: taking the wealth off the 1% and introducing democratic socialist planning of the economy.

Everything is weaponised by the pro-capitalist Remainers in the campaign to water down the Brexit result - from the challenge in the High Court, to the daily association of Brexit voters with racism and nationalism. Tory Chancellor Philip Hammond used his Autumn Statement to blame Britain's economic woes on Brexit rather than the years of pro-capitalist governments who pursued austerity, privatisation and lack of investment with vim.

Within the Labour Party the right wing see the EU as a weapon against Corbyn, and the threat that Labour's future could be in the service of the working class and impoverished middle class, and not as a second eleven for the capitalist class. Defeated coup candidate Owen Smith championed the call for a second referendum and Corbyn was repeatedly attacked for his lacklustre support for Remain.

Unfortunately since Corbyn's decisive victory over Smith and the Blairite plotters, it has been the likes of Keir Starmer, shadow Brexit secretary, who has been in the limelight putting a case for the single market in the interests of the 1%.

Corbyn's Labour has to go on the attack and push for a working class alternative in the move towards Brexit. The EU represents the interests of big business. It has imposed rules that undermine wages and conditions of workers, block socialist measures of nationalisation and enforce austerity, privatisation and cuts in services.

Corbyn's proposal to organise a European conference in February to discuss a left-wing perspective on the Brexit negotiations is an important opportunity to put forward a clear and positive plan for a solution to the problems working class people face, both here and across Europe.

The EU is fundamentally an agreement between the different national capitalist classes of Europe with the aim of creating the best terrain for the big European multinationals to conduct their drive for profits with the least possible hindrance.

This has been made painfully clear in Greece where, since 2010, unemployment has risen to over half the youth. The EU has again been attacking the Greek government - which has already capitulated on opposing austerity - for wanting to make one-off payments to horrendously impoverished pensioners.

Movement of disobedience

In Ireland an incredible movement of mass civil disobedience has forced the government to retreat on its austerity water charges. But on 27 June it was reported that the European Commission said to withdraw the charges was illegal under EU law. Environment Commissioner Karmenu Vella said: "Ireland adopted its river basin management plans in July 2010... and the Commission considers that the Directive does not provide for a situation whereby it can revert to any previous practice."

Corbyn's conference, if it can reach out to those resisting EU austerity such as the Anti Austerity Alliance in Ireland (involving the Socialist Party's sister organisation there), could be the launch pad for a positive plan for a solution to the problems working class people face. This would mean replacing the EU's rules with an increase in public spending on health, housing and education, an end to privatisation and protection of workers' rights, pay and conditions.

But if Labour under Corbyn is to be of use in resistance against the bosses making the working class pay for the capitalist crisis, the fight to kick out the Blairites must be pursued vigorously. At the moment this is not the case. The same goes for a real fight for a workers' Brexit, which could inspire the hundreds of thousands who have joined Labour to become active, and the millions watching to participate. This means a programme that opposes all the anti-worker directives and privatisation rules that oppose nationalisation of companies and industries, demanding a minimum wage of £10 an hour with no age exemptions and enshrining trade union rights, including collective bargaining. As part of a socialist, internationalist approach this could cut across the fears and divisions that the pro-capitalist Remainers play on.



print

  Britain   

Europe

 video

Video: Socialism 2016, London, 16/11/2016

 further videos

CWI - get involved

 contact/join

 newsletter


solidarity

tamil solidarity campaign kazakhstan

featured links

Socialist Party Ireland

cwi links

Marxist.net, CWI marxist archive

cwi comment & analysis

world economic crisis

analysis and commentary

cwi publications

marxism in today's world che

Che Guevara: Símbolo de Lucha

Por Tony Saunois

A socialist world is possible, the history of the cwi with new introduction by Peter Planning green growth, a contribution to the debate on enviromental sustainability

NEWS

Yemen: Three security guards killed as workers protest to demand unpaid wages
22/12/2016, Socialistworld.net:
Solidarity needed with the workers and their families

Romania: New government, old policies
20/12/2016, Vladimir Bortun, Mana de Lucru (CWI supporters in Romania):
The need for a socialist alternative

Kazakhstan: Fifth anniversary of Zhanaozen massacre
19/12/2016, socialistworld.net :
Letters to embassies worldwide demanding end to dictatorshi

Solidarity: Global days of protest to #ResistTrump
19/12/2016, Appeal for international solidarity and protest action :
Protest around the world on Trump’s inauguration, January 20 and 21

Britain: Establishment EU crisis deepens
17/12/2016, Editorial of the Socialist (weekly paper of the Socialist Party, CWI England & Wales) :
Fight for a socialist Brexit

Video: US Socialist Students build for student walkouts against Trump
 15/12/2016, socialistworld.net:
Elan Axelbank interviewed on Fox News

Greece: Athens bus cleaners once again out in struggle
15/12/2016, Xekinima (Greek section of the CWI) Reporters :
Protest over unpaid wages and for direct employment!

Italy: Stop-gap government appointed
14/12/2016, Chris Thomas, ControCorrente (CWI in Italy) :
No party in Italy has solution for long-term problems of workers and youth

CWI: International Executive Committee meeting underlines huge potential
 13/12/2016, Judy Beishon, article for the Socialist, paper of the Socialist Party (CWI in England & Wales):
Inspiring meeting attended by over 90 comrades from over 35 countries

Obituary: John Sharpe (1953-2016)
10/12/2016, Alison Hill, Socialist Party (CWI England & Wales) :
Long-serving Socialist Party member and pioneer of socialistworld.net

Hong Kong: Break-in at Socialist Action office
 09/12/2016, Socialist Action reporters:
Political motive not ruled out

Britain: No more concessions to Labour right!
 08/12/2016, Editorial from The Socialist (weekly paper of the Socialist Party, CWI England & Wales):
Fight for an anti-austerity, socialist party - readmit expelled socialists

US: Victory at Standing Rock
 07/12/2016, Tony Wilsdon, Socialist Alternative (US):
Authorities agree to re-route oil pipeline

Spain: Students' union beats PP government
 06/12/2016, Statement by Sindicato de Estudiantes (Students Union), Spain:
Government rocked back by historic mobilisations

Italy: Big defeat for Renzi in referendum vote
06/12/2016, Editorial from ‘Resistenze’, monthly paper of ControCorrente (CWI in Italy) :
Resignation opens opportunity for workers and youth to fight for a better future

Portugal: Witch hunt in Left Bloc?
05/12/2016, Socialismo Revolucionario (CWI in Portugal) reporters :
Solidarity in defence of CWI members and symphthisers

Spain: Militant struggle by Students Union succeeds
02/12/2016, Socialistworld.net :
Mass student strikes force PP government to retreat

Turkey: AKP regime sliding towards personal dictatorship
 28/11/2016, Sosyalist Alternatif (CWI Turkey):
United workers’ struggle only antidote against Erdoğan’s rule

Kashmir: Brutal suppression of uprising
26/11/2016, TU Senan, CWI :
Battle zone of proxy conflicts. United working class opposition needed

Spain: Students' Union surges forward in historic congress
22/11/2016, Danny Byrne, CWI :
Hundreds rally to celebrate 30th anniversary of SE and 40th anniversary of Izquierda Revolucionaria / El Militante

Pakistan: ISIS terrorists attack Sufi shrine
21/11/2016, Kristofer Lundberg, Socialist Justice Party (CWI Sweden) :
The struggle of Baluchi people

India: ‘Demonetisation’ shock
19/11/2016, Isai Priya, Tamil Solidarity :
Modi unleashes war on poor

Sri Lanka: Fair is foul - IMF Budget unleashed
18/11/2016, TU Senan, CWI :
IMF led austerity budget has unveiled in Sri Lanka

Socialism 2016: Electrifying and powerful weekend puts socialism on the agenda
16/11/2016, Socialist Party (CWI in England & Wales) reporters :
Struggle, internationalism and socialism, these ideas - and how powerful they can be in action, electrified the magnificent rallies and workshops of the Socialism 2016 weekend.

Video: Socialism 2016, London
 16/11/2016, Socialistworld.net:
An electrifying and powerful weekend which put socialism back on the agenda

US: Anti-Trump protests
12/11/2016, Brian Watson, Socialist Alternative, US :
In less than 24 hours, 40,000 people answered our call

CWI Comment and Analysis

ANALYSIS

Britain's shifting political contours
 22/12/2016, Hannah Sell, Socialist Party (CWI in England & Wales) from Socialism Today Dec/Jan 2017 edition :
Capitalist establishment in disarray

CWI International Executive Committee: European capitalism “battered by events”
16/12/2016, Kevin Henry, Socialist Party (CWI in Ireland) :
Report of discussion on Europe at CWI IEC meeting in November

CWI International Executive Committee: World shaken by seismic political events
 14/12/2016, Kevin Parslow, Socialist Party (CWI in England & Wales):
Report of first session of the CWI International Executive Committee, discussing World Relations

World capitalism in deep crisis
08/12/2016, CWI :
Perspectives documents agreed by November CWI international meeting

Sudan: Three day nationwide strike shuts down the country, in unique defiance of Al-Bashir’s rule
 30/11/2016, Serge Jordan, CWI:
Escalation of the struggle needed to overthrow repressive regime

US: Trump prepares attacks on working people,immigrants and women
 27/11/2016, Tom Crean and Philip Locker, Socialist Alternative (USA):
We must prepare massive resistance!

Cuba: Fidel Castro, leader of 1959 revolution, dies at 90
26/11/2016, Tony Saunois, CWI :
Castro's life and the Cuban Revolution

China: New stage in power struggle
 24/11/2016, chinaworker.info reporters:
Xi Jinping becomes “core leader”

Hong Kong: Government purges Legislative Council
17/11/2016, Dikang, Socialist Action (CWI in Hong Kong) :
“Nothing short of a coup”

Ireland: The Jobstown trial and the threat to democratic rights<br />

 12/11/2016, Eddie McCabe, Socialist Party (CWI in Ireland) :
Biggest political trial in decades, as Socialist Party & Anti Austerity Alliance MP and councillors face threat of lengthy prison sentences

History: Russia’s 1917 socialist revolution
07/11/2016, Clare Doyle, CWI :
November 7th anniversary of workers’ taking power

Capitalist system “on the edge of the volcano”
 03/11/2016, International Secretariat of the CWI:
Draft documents for November CWI international meeting

Spain: PSOE leadership hands power to the PP
 03/11/2016, Izquierda Revolucionaria editorial :
A new phase in the class struggle

Hungary: The political revolution of sixty years ago
23/10/2016, Clare Doyle, CWI :
When workers fought arms in hand to end Stalinist dictatorship

Britain: The fight for real democracy in the Labour Party
 20/10/2016, Editorial of the Socialist, weekly paper of the Socialist Party (CWI England & Wales):
Defend Corbyn and transform Labour into a party acting for working class

Crisis of social democracy in Britain
19/10/2016, Peter Taaffe, from next issue of Socialism Today (monthly magazine of the Socialist Party England and Wales) :
Which way forward for the Left?

US: The disastrous failure of ‘lesser evilism’
18/10/2016, Patrick Ayers and Ty Moore, Socialist Alternative (originally published at CounterPunch.org) :
Change through mass struggle  - a new party should act as an organizing and for solidarity

Spain: Crisis in social democracy
17/10/2016, Juan Ignacio Ramos, Izquierda Revolucionaria general secretary, from Socialism Today (monthly magazine of the Socialist Party England and Wales) :
PSOE and the class struggle

Britain: Tories whip up division over Brexit
 17/10/2016, Editorial from The Socialist (weekly newspaper of the Socialist Party, England & Wales):
Fight for a socialist, internationalist exit

Art: Access, freedom and organisation in the arts
 16/10/2016, Rob MacDonald, from the Bad Art magazine/website:
The artist and the workers' movement

South Africa: Local government elections leave ANC in crisis
 15/10/2016, Weizmann Hamilton, from the new issue of Izwi Labasebenzi:
Socialist mass workers party needed

India: Uprisings of the oppressed
 12/10/2016, New Socialist Alternative (CWI-India):
New period opens

US: Presidential debate shows need for an alternative
 12/10/2016, Bryan Koulouris, Socialist Alternative:
After elections, explosive struggles will provide opportunities to win victories for working people

Brazil: Local elections see collapse of PT (Workers Party) support
 11/10/2016, Andre Ferrari, LSR (CWI Brazil):
Mass disillusionment with political system but gains for PSOL left

Israel: Shimon Peres and the ‘peace dove’ myth
10/10/2016, Shahar Benhorin and Yasha Marmer, Socialist Struggle Movement (CWI Israel-Palestine) :
A life spent strengthening big capital, militarism and national oppression of Palestinians