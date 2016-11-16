deutsch |  english |  español  |  français  |  italiano  |  nederlands  |  polski  |  português  |  svenska  |  türkçe  |  中文  |  عربي  |  русский

Britain
Labour's nuclear conflict

24/12/2016: During the second leadership campaign, Jeremy Corbyn spoke of his ambition to have ministers for peace and disarmament in a future Labour government...

Germany
Berlin Christmas market tragedy

23/12/2016: Commiserations must not be exploited for racism

US
Inaugurate the resistance

23/12/2016: Inauguration protests can serve as a launching pad for a massive grassroots resistance to Donald Trump’s new administration

Austria
Victory & defeat for everyone & noone

23/12/2016: Presidential elections

 Yemen
Three employees found killed, as workers demand unpaid wages

22/12/2016: Solidarity with workers and their families! Justice for the slain employees!

Britain's shifting political contours

22/12/2016: Capitalist establishment in disarray

Romania
New government, old policies

20/12/2016: The need for a socialist alternative

Kazakhstan
Fifth anniversary of Zhanaozen massacre

19/12/2016: Letters to embassies worldwide demanding end to dictatorshi

Solidarity
Global days of protest to #ResistTrump

19/12/2016: Protest around the world on Trump’s inauguration, January 20 and 21

Britain
Establishment EU crisis deepens

17/12/2016: Fight for a socialist Brexit

CWI International Executive Committee
European capitalism “battered by events”

16/12/2016: Report of discussion on Europe at CWI IEC meeting in November

Video
US Socialist Students build for student walkouts against Trump

15/12/2016: Elan Axelbank interviewed on Fox News

Greece
Athens bus cleaners once again out in struggle

15/12/2016: Protest over unpaid wages and for direct employment!

 CWI International Executive Committee
World shaken by seismic political events

14/12/2016: Report of first session of the CWI International Executive Committee, discussing World Relations

Italy
Stop-gap government appointed

14/12/2016: No party in Italy has solution for long-term problems of workers and youth

 CWI
International Executive Committee meeting underlines huge potential

13/12/2016: Inspiring meeting attended by over 90 comrades from over 35 countries

Obituary
John Sharpe (1953-2016)

10/12/2016: Long-serving Socialist Party member and pioneer of socialistworld.net

Hong Kong
Break-in at Socialist Action office

09/12/2016: Political motive not ruled out

 World capitalism in deep crisis

08/12/2016: Perspectives documents agreed by November CWI international meeting

Britain
No more concessions to Labour right!

08/12/2016: Fight for an anti-austerity, socialist party - readmit expelled socialists

US
Victory at Standing Rock

07/12/2016: Authorities agree to re-route oil pipeline

Spain
Students' union beats PP government

06/12/2016: Government rocked back by historic mobilisations

Italy
Big defeat for Renzi in referendum vote

06/12/2016: Resignation opens opportunity for workers and youth to fight for a better future

Portugal
Witch hunt in Left Bloc?

05/12/2016: Solidarity in defence of CWI members and symphthisers

Spain
Militant struggle by Students Union succeeds

02/12/2016: Mass student strikes force PP government to retreat

Sudan
Three day nationwide strike shuts down the country, in unique defiance of Al-Bashir’s rule

30/11/2016: Escalation of the struggle needed to overthrow repressive regime

Turkey
AKP regime sliding towards personal dictatorship

28/11/2016: United workers’ struggle only antidote against Erdoğan’s rule

US
Trump prepares attacks on working people,immigrants and women

27/11/2016: We must prepare massive resistance!

Kashmir
Brutal suppression of uprising

26/11/2016: Battle zone of proxy conflicts. United working class opposition needed

Cuba
Fidel Castro, leader of 1959 revolution, dies at 90

26/11/2016: Castro's life and the Cuban Revolution

China
New stage in power struggle

24/11/2016: Xi Jinping becomes “core leader”

Spain
Students' Union surges forward in historic congress

22/11/2016: Hundreds rally to celebrate 30th anniversary of SE and 40th anniversary of Izquierda Revolucionaria / El Militante

Pakistan
ISIS terrorists attack Sufi shrine

21/11/2016: The struggle of Baluchi people

India
‘Demonetisation’ shock

19/11/2016: Modi unleashes war on poor

Sri Lanka
Fair is foul - IMF Budget unleashed

18/11/2016: IMF led austerity budget has unveiled in Sri Lanka

Germany

Berlin Christmas market tragedy

www.socialistworld.net, 23/12/2016
website of the committee for a workers' international, CWI

Commiserations must not be exploited for racism

by Michael Koschitzki, SAV (CWI in Germany) Berlin, initial reaction published on December 20, 2016

On December 19 a lorry drove into the Breitscheidplatz Christmas market in west Berlin’s city centre. Twelve people died, 48 injured. Although the background of the events are still unclear, right-wing forces are mobilising and politicians demanding a change of migration policy.

 

Our feelings and full sympathy are with the victims, their relatives and friends of Monday’s event. They were innocent visitors and workers of the Christmas market along with the polish truck driver. Millions of people visit public spaces and Christmas markets. The shock and the feeling, that it could have been anyone is spread among people of Berlin and nationwide.

 

In the evening of the event a refugee was arrested in the connection with the event. But on the following day, Tuesday December 20, the authorities had to admit that he had nothing to do with the deed and released him. Still it is unclear who drove the lorry and is responsible.

 

Response of the right-wing

 

Even before any facts were established leading figures of the right-wing Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) tried to exploit the shock, fear and commiseration for their ends. The secretary of the AfD in North Rhine-Westphalia and member of European Parliament Marcus Pretzell rapidly Tweeted: “These are Merkel’s deaths!”, implying that migration of refugees was the reason for the alleged attack. A nazi campaign called a demonstration in Berlin under the slogan “Shut the Borders – Blood on Merkel’s Hands”. Another manifestation by the AfD has been announced in front of Merkel’s office. Social media is full of racism against Muslims. This has to be fought irrespective who is responsible for the deed. If it becomes clear that the Islamic State’s statement in which they claim responsibility is correct, it still does not mean that “island” or “Muslims” are responsible but a right-wing, reactionary political movement which seeks to establish a dictatorship who’s main victims are Muslims in the Middle East.

 

The right wing seeks to divide us along the lines of origin, religion and sexuality, to put in practice their programme against social rights. They can't offer any solution against terrorism. Terrorist organisations do not have a need to rely on asylum rights or immigration through refugee routes. In fact it is suspected that two of the terrorists involved in the Paris attack only registered as refugees in order to be able to consciously discredit refugees. A racist reaction can actually serve the interests of reactionary groups of the right-wing political Islam. War and racist discrimination are important arguments for their recruitment inside Germany and outside.

 

Rightly many people are disgusted by the first responses from the right-wing. Many people shared facebook comments or pictures saying: “Terrorists and right-wing shall and will not win!”

 

Response by the establishment

 

But also some of the established politicians jumped on conclusions very fast. The head of the centre-right Christian Social Union (CSU) that rules Bavaria, Horst Seehofer, demanded a review of the immigration and security policies. “This is what we owe to the victims” was his statement. The CSU is part of Merkel’s national coalition and other parts of the government criticised Seehofer for this premature conclusion. A leading figure of Merkel’s Christian Democrat (CDU) withdrew his statement announcing that Germany is in a “state of war.” But at a time when the German government is deporting refugees to Afghanistan despite big protests and many people are opposed to the foreign deployment of German troops, some leading politicians find it tempting to exploit the shock and sorrow of Berlin for their agenda of anti-asylum legislation and state armament.

 

It has been a terrible deed. A deed that any ruthless perpetrator would have been able to carry nearly everywhere. As long as the reasons which give such terrorist forces a social base among the oppressed and exploited are not eliminated, there is the severe danger that similar deeds will happen again.

 

There is a widespread anger about the far-right. Migrants are afraid that acts of revenge might happen against them. Time and time again migrants from the Arab world are held responsible for things that the vast majority of them opposes.

 

There is the rightful sentiment not to give in to terrorists, not to panic, not to strengthen the far right and help them to exploit the event. This is correct but not enough. Trade unions and the left must observe the measures taken by the state and criticise them if necessary. Racist prejudice and racist mobilisations must be combated. If Nazis demonstrate, they must be stopped and their lies must be answered with a clear programme to defend working class unity and change conditions.

 

Irrespective of who is responsible of the attack in Berlin we see over recent years how a vicious circle of war and terror develops and frightens more and more people. It is necessary to show a way out of the worldwide capitalist system which is responsible for this vicious circle and offers no solution for it.

 

When the background of the events is clear, it is necessary to thoroughly investigate the reasons and discuss about the causes of war and terror. We will then further comment on it.



