deutsch |  english |  español  |  français  |  italiano  |  nederlands  |  polski  |  português  |  svenska  |  türkçe  |  中文  |  عربي  |  русский

latest news

Sri Lanka
Island Nation - hell in 'paradise'

03/01/2017: Review of play called 'The Island Nation'

  Sri Lanka

Russian Revolution centenary

02/01/2017: Defending the legacy in a new era

  History

2017
Upheaval and fightback will continue

01/01/2017: Everything to play for in 2017

  CWI Comment And Analysis

Iranian “election”

30/12/2016: Crisis continues; infighting escalates

  Iran

Review
The Iron Heel

26/12/2016: Jack London’s timeless classic

  Review

Britain
Labour's nuclear conflict

24/12/2016: During the second leadership campaign, Jeremy Corbyn spoke of his ambition to have ministers for peace and disarmament in a future Labour government...

  Britain

Germany
Berlin Christmas market tragedy

23/12/2016: Commiserations must not be exploited for racism

  Germany

US
Inaugurate the resistance

23/12/2016: Inauguration protests can serve as a launching pad for a massive grassroots resistance to Donald Trump’s new administration

  US

Austria
Victory & defeat for everyone & noone

23/12/2016: Presidential elections

  Austria

 Yemen
Three employees found killed, as workers demand unpaid wages

22/12/2016: Solidarity with workers and their families! Justice for the slain employees!

  Solidarity

Britain's shifting political contours

22/12/2016: Capitalist establishment in disarray

  Britain

Romania
New government, old policies

20/12/2016: The need for a socialist alternative

  Romania

Kazakhstan
Fifth anniversary of Zhanaozen massacre

19/12/2016: Letters to embassies worldwide demanding end to dictatorshi

  Kazakhstan

Solidarity
Global days of protest to #ResistTrump

19/12/2016: Protest around the world on Trump’s inauguration, January 20 and 21

  US

Britain
Establishment EU crisis deepens

17/12/2016: Fight for a socialist Brexit

  Britain

CWI International Executive Committee
European capitalism “battered by events”

16/12/2016: Report of discussion on Europe at CWI IEC meeting in November

  Europe

 Video
US Socialist Students build for student walkouts against Trump

15/12/2016: Elan Axelbank interviewed on Fox News

  Video

Greece
Athens bus cleaners once again out in struggle

15/12/2016: Protest over unpaid wages and for direct employment!

  Greece

 CWI International Executive Committee
World shaken by seismic political events

14/12/2016: Report of first session of the CWI International Executive Committee, discussing World Relations

  CWI

Italy
Stop-gap government appointed

14/12/2016: No party in Italy has solution for long-term problems of workers and youth

  Italy

 CWI
International Executive Committee meeting underlines huge potential

13/12/2016: Inspiring meeting attended by over 90 comrades from over 35 countries

  CWI

Obituary
John Sharpe (1953-2016)

10/12/2016: Long-serving Socialist Party member and pioneer of socialistworld.net

  Obituary

Hong Kong
Break-in at Socialist Action office

09/12/2016: Political motive not ruled out

  Hong Kong

 World capitalism in deep crisis

08/12/2016: Perspectives documents agreed by November CWI international meeting

  CWI

Britain
No more concessions to Labour right!

08/12/2016: Fight for an anti-austerity, socialist party - readmit expelled socialists

  Britain

US
Victory at Standing Rock

07/12/2016: Authorities agree to re-route oil pipeline

  US

Spain
Students' union beats PP government

06/12/2016: Government rocked back by historic mobilisations

  Spain

Italy
Big defeat for Renzi in referendum vote

06/12/2016: Resignation opens opportunity for workers and youth to fight for a better future

  Italy

Portugal
Witch hunt in Left Bloc?

05/12/2016: Solidarity in defence of CWI members and symphthisers

  Portugal

Spain
Militant struggle by Students Union succeeds

02/12/2016: Mass student strikes force PP government to retreat

  Spain

Sudan
Three day nationwide strike shuts down the country, in unique defiance of Al-Bashir’s rule

30/11/2016: Escalation of the struggle needed to overthrow repressive regime

  Sudan

Turkey
AKP regime sliding towards personal dictatorship

28/11/2016: United workers’ struggle only antidote against Erdoğan’s rule

  Turkey

US
Trump prepares attacks on working people,immigrants and women

27/11/2016: We must prepare massive resistance!

  US

Kashmir
Brutal suppression of uprising

26/11/2016: Battle zone of proxy conflicts. United working class opposition needed

  Kashmir

Cuba
Fidel Castro, leader of 1959 revolution, dies at 90

26/11/2016: Castro's life and the Cuban Revolution

  Cuba

  Sri Lanka   

print

Sri Lanka

Island Nation - hell in 'paradise'

www.socialistworld.net, 03/01/2017
website of the committee for a workers' international, CWI

Review of play called 'The Island Nation'

By Clare Doyle, carried on Tamil Solidarity Campaign web-site, November, 2016

The following review is written by Clare Doyle, a well known activist with the Committee for a Workers’ International and the Socialist Party. She is someone who has followed Sri Lankan politics for a long time and visited the so called “Paradise Island” at some of the critical moments covered in this play.

Clare outlines some key political processes addressed in the play and has done the review from the point of view of the impact it could have on the British audience.

The fact that it has been produced with little or no involvement of Sri Lankan activists and people campaigning for Tamil Rights is a minus, but does not detract from the skilful presentation of the tragic events of the 30 year-long civil war and the hypocrisies of the authorities – Sri Lankan and international – in relation to it.


A powerful play called 'The Island Nation' was shown recently at the Arcola theatre, Hackney. Hopefully, this run will not be the end of it. It packs into 90 minutes so much about the untold horrors of the Civil War in Sri Lanka - the lies, the hypocrisy, the tens of thousands of human tragedies, the blind eye turned by international bodies like the United Nations as well as the major governments of the world.
Written by Christine Bacon, it draws heavily on the book 'Still Counting the Dead' by Frances Harrison who also helped with the development of the play.
In a small theatre room, with no stage and few props, the actors switch in and out of various characters. There is Erik Solheim negotiating with LTTE 'envoy' Anton Balasingham. There is president Chandrika Kumarasinghe getting blinded in the eye by a terrorist attack and rattling off the history of violence in the "paradise island" (not excluding the murder of her president/father by a Buddhist monk and her filmstar/husband by the chauvinist JVP).
The cease-fire of 2002 was short-lived. The 'Tigers' seemed prepared to give up their demand for a separate state (which in some respects they already had) and would discuss a federal arrangement with power-sharing provisions. But after two years the war was back on and the bloody regime of Rajapakse was installed.
The play covers the tragedy of the December 2004 Tsunami. Thousands were killed in the area of Mullaitivu - later to be the killing fields of the Sri Lankan Army as they slaughtered tens of thousands of Tamil civilians at the end of the war.
The denouement
There are a few attempts at humour in the play when for example the NGO and UN volunteers from abroad try to forget the horrors around them by going through a box set of 'Sex in the City'! But rapidly, as Rajapakse steps up the military assault on thousands of unarmed Tamil people, they become horrified and angered by the cynicism, bungling and cowardice of the bodies they work for. The director of the UN in Colombo refuses to believe the numbers of casualties and orders the evacuation of the UN staff.
When a top military man (possibly Rajapakse himself) declares arrogantly to the audience that "Not a single civilian has been killed in the operations!", I find tears in my eyes and I shake and sob with anger.
The young volunteer for the UN explodes at the same point. These atrocities, mass killings of civilians "in a 'Safe Zone'!" she shouts. She rails against the injustices, the lies, the hypocrisy. "Nobody here is going to report what is happening - not the peace-keeping forces, not the politicians, not the humanitarian organisations! Shouldn't we be telling the world what we know?...
"There has been a blanket of silence drawn by the big powers. Nothing said about the arms deals, the Israeli jets...The White House knows; but they're the ones who got UN support for going into Iraq to kill tens of thousands! The winners are never prosecuted for war crimes..."
If the play has one or two deficiencies, it is probably that it is not critical enough of the methods used by the LTTE to conduct their struggle, including the terror attacks in the South in which not only politicians but workers and children were killed and maimed. The playwright did not put a fully rounded out position on the national question and the need for workers' unity against the common enemy. But... it was not written by a Marxist. It is worth seeing if it is put on in any other forums. A night to remember!
 



print

  Sri Lanka   

Europe

 video

Video: US Socialist Students build for student walkouts against Trump, 15/12/2016

 further videos

CWI - get involved

 contact/join

 newsletter


solidarity

tamil solidarity campaign kazakhstan

featured links

Socialist Party Ireland

cwi links

Marxist.net, CWI marxist archive

cwi comment & analysis

world economic crisis

analysis and commentary

cwi publications

marxism in today's world che

Che Guevara: Símbolo de Lucha

Por Tony Saunois

A socialist world is possible, the history of the cwi with new introduction by Peter Planning green growth, a contribution to the debate on enviromental sustainability

NEWS

Sri Lanka: Island Nation - hell in 'paradise'
03/01/2017, By Clare Doyle, carried on Tamil Solidarity Campaign web-site, November, 2016 :
Review of play called 'The Island Nation'

Iranian “election”
 30/12/2016, P. Daryaban:
Crisis continues; infighting escalates

Review: The Iron Heel
26/12/2016, Jon Dale, Socialist Party (CWI in England & Wales)<br />
:
Jack London’s timeless classic

Britain: Labour's nuclear conflict
24/12/2016, Sarah Sachs-Eldridge, Socialist Party (CWI in England & Wales) :
During the second leadership campaign, Jeremy Corbyn spoke of his ambition to have ministers for peace and disarmament in a future Labour government...

Germany: Berlin Christmas market tragedy
23/12/2016, by Michael Koschitzki, SAV (CWI in Germany) Berlin, initial reaction published on December 20, 2016 :
Commiserations must not be exploited for racism

US: Inaugurate the resistance
23/12/2016, Patrick Ayers, Socialist Alternative, US :
Inauguration protests can serve as a launching pad for a massive grassroots resistance to Donald Trump’s new administration

Austria: Victory & defeat for everyone & noone
 23/12/2016, Tilman M. Ruster, SLP (CWI in Austria):
Presidential elections

Yemen: Three employees found killed, as workers demand unpaid wages
22/12/2016, Socialistworld.net :
Solidarity with workers and their families! Justice for the slain employees!

Romania: New government, old policies
20/12/2016, Vladimir Bortun, Mana de Lucru (CWI supporters in Romania):
The need for a socialist alternative

Kazakhstan: Fifth anniversary of Zhanaozen massacre
19/12/2016, socialistworld.net :
Letters to embassies worldwide demanding end to dictatorshi

Solidarity: Global days of protest to #ResistTrump
19/12/2016, Appeal for international solidarity and protest action :
Protest around the world on Trump’s inauguration, January 20 and 21

Britain: Establishment EU crisis deepens
17/12/2016, Editorial of the Socialist (weekly paper of the Socialist Party, CWI England & Wales) :
Fight for a socialist Brexit

Video: US Socialist Students build for student walkouts against Trump
15/12/2016, socialistworld.net :
Elan Axelbank interviewed on Fox News

Greece: Athens bus cleaners once again out in struggle
15/12/2016, Xekinima (Greek section of the CWI) Reporters :
Protest over unpaid wages and for direct employment!

Italy: Stop-gap government appointed
14/12/2016, Chris Thomas, ControCorrente (CWI in Italy) :
No party in Italy has solution for long-term problems of workers and youth

CWI: International Executive Committee meeting underlines huge potential
 13/12/2016, Judy Beishon, article for the Socialist, paper of the Socialist Party (CWI in England & Wales):
Inspiring meeting attended by over 90 comrades from over 35 countries

Obituary: John Sharpe (1953-2016)
10/12/2016, Alison Hill, Socialist Party (CWI England & Wales) :
Long-serving Socialist Party member and pioneer of socialistworld.net

Hong Kong: Break-in at Socialist Action office
 09/12/2016, Socialist Action reporters:
Political motive not ruled out

Britain: No more concessions to Labour right!
 08/12/2016, Editorial from The Socialist (weekly paper of the Socialist Party, CWI England & Wales):
Fight for an anti-austerity, socialist party - readmit expelled socialists

US: Victory at Standing Rock
 07/12/2016, Tony Wilsdon, Socialist Alternative (US):
Authorities agree to re-route oil pipeline

Spain: Students' union beats PP government
 06/12/2016, Statement by Sindicato de Estudiantes (Students Union), Spain:
Government rocked back by historic mobilisations

Italy: Big defeat for Renzi in referendum vote
06/12/2016, Editorial from ‘Resistenze’, monthly paper of ControCorrente (CWI in Italy) :
Resignation opens opportunity for workers and youth to fight for a better future

Portugal: Witch hunt in Left Bloc?
05/12/2016, Socialismo Revolucionario (CWI in Portugal) reporters :
Solidarity in defence of CWI members and symphthisers

Spain: Militant struggle by Students Union succeeds
02/12/2016, Socialistworld.net :
Mass student strikes force PP government to retreat

Turkey: AKP regime sliding towards personal dictatorship
 28/11/2016, Sosyalist Alternatif (CWI Turkey):
United workers’ struggle only antidote against Erdoğan’s rule

Kashmir: Brutal suppression of uprising
26/11/2016, TU Senan, CWI :
Battle zone of proxy conflicts. United working class opposition needed

CWI Comment and Analysis

ANALYSIS

Russian Revolution centenary
02/01/2017, Editorial from Socialism Today, Dec/Jan 2017 edition:
Defending the legacy in a new era

2017:Upheaval and fightback will continue
01/01/2017, Peter Taaffe, Socialist Party (CWI in England & Wales) general secretary :
Everything to play for in 2017

Britain's shifting political contours
 22/12/2016, Hannah Sell, Socialist Party (CWI in England & Wales) from Socialism Today Dec/Jan 2017 edition :
Capitalist establishment in disarray

CWI International Executive Committee: European capitalism “battered by events”
16/12/2016, Kevin Henry, Socialist Party (CWI in Ireland) :
Report of discussion on Europe at CWI IEC meeting in November

CWI International Executive Committee: World shaken by seismic political events
 14/12/2016, Kevin Parslow, Socialist Party (CWI in England & Wales):
Report of first session of the CWI International Executive Committee, discussing World Relations

World capitalism in deep crisis
08/12/2016, CWI :
Perspectives documents agreed by November CWI international meeting

Sudan: Three day nationwide strike shuts down the country, in unique defiance of Al-Bashir’s rule
 30/11/2016, Serge Jordan, CWI:
Escalation of the struggle needed to overthrow repressive regime

US: Trump prepares attacks on working people,immigrants and women
 27/11/2016, Tom Crean and Philip Locker, Socialist Alternative (USA):
We must prepare massive resistance!

Cuba: Fidel Castro, leader of 1959 revolution, dies at 90
26/11/2016, Tony Saunois, CWI :
Castro's life and the Cuban Revolution

China: New stage in power struggle
 24/11/2016, chinaworker.info reporters:
Xi Jinping becomes “core leader”

Hong Kong: Government purges Legislative Council
17/11/2016, Dikang, Socialist Action (CWI in Hong Kong) :
“Nothing short of a coup”

Ireland: The Jobstown trial and the threat to democratic rights<br />

 12/11/2016, Eddie McCabe, Socialist Party (CWI in Ireland) :
Biggest political trial in decades, as Socialist Party & Anti Austerity Alliance MP and councillors face threat of lengthy prison sentences

History: Russia’s 1917 socialist revolution
07/11/2016, Clare Doyle, CWI :
November 7th anniversary of workers’ taking power

Capitalist system “on the edge of the volcano”
 03/11/2016, International Secretariat of the CWI:
Draft documents for November CWI international meeting

Spain: PSOE leadership hands power to the PP
 03/11/2016, Izquierda Revolucionaria editorial :
A new phase in the class struggle

Hungary: The political revolution of sixty years ago
23/10/2016, Clare Doyle, CWI :
When workers fought arms in hand to end Stalinist dictatorship

Britain: The fight for real democracy in the Labour Party
 20/10/2016, Editorial of the Socialist, weekly paper of the Socialist Party (CWI England & Wales):
Defend Corbyn and transform Labour into a party acting for working class

Crisis of social democracy in Britain
19/10/2016, Peter Taaffe, from next issue of Socialism Today (monthly magazine of the Socialist Party England and Wales) :
Which way forward for the Left?

US: The disastrous failure of ‘lesser evilism’
18/10/2016, Patrick Ayers and Ty Moore, Socialist Alternative (originally published at CounterPunch.org) :
Change through mass struggle  - a new party should act as an organizing and for solidarity

Spain: Crisis in social democracy
17/10/2016, Juan Ignacio Ramos, Izquierda Revolucionaria general secretary, from Socialism Today (monthly magazine of the Socialist Party England and Wales) :
PSOE and the class struggle

Britain: Tories whip up division over Brexit
 17/10/2016, Editorial from The Socialist (weekly newspaper of the Socialist Party, England & Wales):
Fight for a socialist, internationalist exit

Art: Access, freedom and organisation in the arts
 16/10/2016, Rob MacDonald, from the Bad Art magazine/website:
The artist and the workers' movement

South Africa: Local government elections leave ANC in crisis
 15/10/2016, Weizmann Hamilton, from the new issue of Izwi Labasebenzi:
Socialist mass workers party needed

India: Uprisings of the oppressed
 12/10/2016, New Socialist Alternative (CWI-India):
New period opens

US: Presidential debate shows need for an alternative
 12/10/2016, Bryan Koulouris, Socialist Alternative:
After elections, explosive struggles will provide opportunities to win victories for working people