US
Seattle activists win $29 million for house building

13/01/2017: Important precedent for using city bonding authority to build homes

  US

Palestine/Israel
Everyday life under occupation

12/01/2017: Discussion at Socialism conference in Tel Aviv

  Israel / Palestine

Mexico
Mass movement against “gasolinazo”

10/01/2017: Towards a general strike against the Nieto government!

  Mexico

US
Growing calls to “take back” Democratic Party

10/01/2017: Workers need for own party, independent of corporate cash

  US

Ireland South
Apollo House occupation taps into mood of anger over homelessness

09/01/2017: Far-reaching radical measures necessary to resolve housing crisis

  Ireland Republic

Book Review
‘A Very British Ending’

07/01/2017: Novelisation of attempts to undermine and overthrow Wilson’s Labour government

  Britain

Ireland North
'Cash for ash' scandal rocks power-sharing Executive

06/01/2017: Need for non-sectarian, socialist politics

  Ireland North

Chile
The state is murdering Machi Francisca Linconao

05/01/2017: Solidarity appeal for messages of protest

  Chile

US
Trump prepares vicious attacks

05/01/2017: Mass resistance needed!

  US

Hong Kong
CY Leung forced out!

04/01/2017: Now let’s change the whole corrupt system!

  Hong Kong

Sri Lanka
Island Nation - hell in 'paradise'

03/01/2017: Review of play called 'The Island Nation'

  Sri Lanka

Russian Revolution centenary

02/01/2017: Defending the legacy in a new era

  History

2017
Upheaval and fightback will continue

01/01/2017: Everything to play for in 2017

  CWI Comment And Analysis

Iranian “election”

30/12/2016: Crisis continues; infighting escalates

  Iran

Review
The Iron Heel

26/12/2016: Jack London’s timeless classic

  Review

Britain
Labour's nuclear conflict

24/12/2016: During the second leadership campaign, Jeremy Corbyn spoke of his ambition to have ministers for peace and disarmament in a future Labour government...

  Britain

Germany
Berlin Christmas market tragedy

23/12/2016: Commiserations must not be exploited for racism

  Germany

US
Inaugurate the resistance

23/12/2016: Inauguration protests can serve as a launching pad for a massive grassroots resistance to Donald Trump’s new administration

  US

Austria
Victory & defeat for everyone & noone

23/12/2016: Presidential elections

  Austria

 Yemen
Three employees found killed, as workers demand unpaid wages

22/12/2016: Solidarity with workers and their families! Justice for the slain employees!

  Solidarity

Britain's shifting political contours

22/12/2016: Capitalist establishment in disarray

  Britain

Romania
New government, old policies

20/12/2016: The need for a socialist alternative

  Romania

Kazakhstan
Fifth anniversary of Zhanaozen massacre

19/12/2016: Letters to embassies worldwide demanding end to dictatorshi

  Kazakhstan

Solidarity
Global days of protest to #ResistTrump

19/12/2016: Protest around the world on Trump’s inauguration, January 20 and 21

  US

Britain
Establishment EU crisis deepens

17/12/2016: Fight for a socialist Brexit

  Britain

CWI International Executive Committee
European capitalism “battered by events”

16/12/2016: Report of discussion on Europe at CWI IEC meeting in November

  Europe

 Video
US Socialist Students build for student walkouts against Trump

15/12/2016: Elan Axelbank interviewed on Fox News

  Video

Greece
Athens bus cleaners once again out in struggle

15/12/2016: Protest over unpaid wages and for direct employment!

  Greece

 CWI International Executive Committee
World shaken by seismic political events

14/12/2016: Report of first session of the CWI International Executive Committee, discussing World Relations

  CWI

Italy
Stop-gap government appointed

14/12/2016: No party in Italy has solution for long-term problems of workers and youth

  Italy

 CWI
International Executive Committee meeting underlines huge potential

13/12/2016: Inspiring meeting attended by over 90 comrades from over 35 countries

  CWI

Obituary
John Sharpe (1953-2016)

10/12/2016: Long-serving Socialist Party member and pioneer of socialistworld.net

  Obituary

Hong Kong
Break-in at Socialist Action office

09/12/2016: Political motive not ruled out

  Hong Kong

 World capitalism in deep crisis

08/12/2016: Perspectives documents agreed by November CWI international meeting

  CWI

Britain
No more concessions to Labour right!

08/12/2016: Fight for an anti-austerity, socialist party - readmit expelled socialists

  Britain

  US   

US

Seattle activists win $29 million for house building

www.socialistworld.net, 13/01/2017
website of the committee for a workers' international, CWI

Important precedent for using city bonding authority to build homes

Adam Ziemkowski, Socialist Alternative

Housing activists in Seattle, organized into the Coalition to Build 1,000 Homes, scored a major victory, winning $29 million for affordable housing in the 2017-2018 budget. They pushed through a final unanimous vote in the City Council on November 21, despite fierce opposition from the city’s Democratic establishment.

Seattle City Council member and Socialist Alternative activist, Kshama Sawant, who spearheaded the effort, celebrated the movement’s victory and explained, “Let’s be clear: We won this because we built our coalition and a movement. We made it impossible for corporate Democratic politicians to ignore our proposal” (Sawant.Seattle.gov, 11/17/2016).
The additional $29 million will allow the city to build nearly 200 homes for low-income residents, and it sets an important precedent for using city bonding authority to build desperately needed affordable housing.

For working people in Seattle, especially communities of color, this is a big deal. Seattle is experiencing an economic boom and an unprecedented wave of development, but as luxury condos and office space are built, they often replace older, more affordable units. Rents are rising faster in Seattle than anywhere else in the country, and more than 4,500 people are living on the streets without shelter. Seattle family doctor and coalition member Libby Loft observed, “If I could write a prescription for housing, it would be far more powerful than any medicine at my fingertips.”

The 1,000 Homes movement emerged out of a victory by Black Lives Matter and other activists, who successfully blocked construction of a new $160 million police precinct. Sawant’s office then reached out broadly to service providers, activists, unions, faith communities, housing advocates, and social justice organizations to fight to use that same funding to instead benefit ordinary people and communities of color.

In the end, hundreds of activists and more than 70 organizations joined the coalition, including three dozen religious congregations and 60-plus faith leaders. Many also saw spending the money on housing as the best way to permanently block the new police “bunker.”

Around 1,000 Homes coalition members again and again packed City Hall for budget meetings and public hearings. Hundreds of people made phone calls, sent emails, and signed petitions to Councilmembers. We plastered the town with posters, and progressive Democrats from Seattle legislative districts passed resolutions supporting the 1,000 Homes demand. Coalition activists also organized “stand-outs” on street corners and attended events to demand other Councilmembers vote yes on Sawant’s 1,000 homes amendment.

Forcing the issue

We forced the issue front-and-center on Seattle’s agenda and compelled the Mayor and City Councilmembers to respond to our demand, which they had so desperately wanted to ignore.
First, they said it was impossible to build housing with the police precinct money. After Council member Sawant presented a detailed report from city staff explaining exactly how the money could be reallocated, the Democratic establishment changed its tune and instead claimed the proposal was “fiscally irresponsible.” But community members kept hammering them with a simple question: why did the bonds make fiscal sense when proposed for the most expensive police precinct on the continent, but not for affordable housing?

Ultimately, the City Council rejected the full $160 million proposal, voting instead for a much smaller $29 million package and leaving funding available for a new police precinct in the future. While celebrating their victory, coalition activists were understandably outraged by the Council’s serious weakening of the measure, given the gravity and urgency of Seattle’s housing crisis.
Still, even before the struggle had ended, many were excited about using their momentum and experience to keep the fight going. In mid-December, coalition members helped Council member Sawant pass ground-breaking tenant rights legislation, capping move-in fees and requiring landlords to offer payment plans over howls of opposition from the real estate lobby.

Now, the coalition is building on the momentum created by this victory to help mobilize to the biggest possible protests against Donald Trump and his right-wing, bigoted administration on Inauguration Day.

 



