deutsch |  english |  español  |  français  |  italiano  |  nederlands  |  polski  |  português  |  svenska  |  türkçe  |  中文  |  عربي  |  русский

latest news

India
Struggle against land grab in Pune

16/01/2017: Socialists and villagers wage tireless battle

  India

Book Reviews
Trotsky and February 1917

16/01/2017: Preparing for revolution

  Russian Revolution

Tunisia
Six years after the fall of Ben Ali, demands of revolution still to be realised

14/01/2017: New revolts brewing

  Tunisia

US
Seattle activists win $29 million for house building

13/01/2017: Important precedent for using city bonding authority to build homes

  US

Palestine/Israel
Everyday life under occupation

12/01/2017: Discussion at Socialism conference in Tel Aviv

  Israel / Palestine

Mexico
Mass movement against “gasolinazo”

10/01/2017: Towards a general strike against the Nieto government!

  Mexico

US
Growing calls to “take back” Democratic Party

10/01/2017: Workers need for own party, independent of corporate cash

  US

Ireland South
Apollo House occupation taps into mood of anger over homelessness

09/01/2017: Far-reaching radical measures necessary to resolve housing crisis

  Ireland Republic

Book Review
‘A Very British Ending’

07/01/2017: Novelisation of attempts to undermine and overthrow Wilson’s Labour government

  Britain

Ireland North
'Cash for ash' scandal rocks power-sharing Executive

06/01/2017: Need for non-sectarian, socialist politics

  Ireland North

Chile
The state is murdering Machi Francisca Linconao

05/01/2017: Solidarity appeal for messages of protest

  Chile

US
Trump prepares vicious attacks

05/01/2017: Mass resistance needed!

  US

Hong Kong
CY Leung forced out!

04/01/2017: Now let’s change the whole corrupt system!

  Hong Kong

Sri Lanka
Island Nation - hell in 'paradise'

03/01/2017: Review of play called 'The Island Nation'

  Sri Lanka

Russian Revolution centenary

02/01/2017: Defending the legacy in a new era

  History

2017
Upheaval and fightback will continue

01/01/2017: Everything to play for in 2017

  CWI Comment And Analysis

Iranian “election”

30/12/2016: Crisis continues; infighting escalates

  Iran

Review
The Iron Heel

26/12/2016: Jack London’s timeless classic

  Review

Britain
Labour's nuclear conflict

24/12/2016: During the second leadership campaign, Jeremy Corbyn spoke of his ambition to have ministers for peace and disarmament in a future Labour government...

  Britain

Germany
Berlin Christmas market tragedy

23/12/2016: Commiserations must not be exploited for racism

  Germany

US
Inaugurate the resistance

23/12/2016: Inauguration protests can serve as a launching pad for a massive grassroots resistance to Donald Trump’s new administration

  US

Austria
Victory & defeat for everyone & noone

23/12/2016: Presidential elections

  Austria

 Yemen
Three employees found killed, as workers demand unpaid wages

22/12/2016: Solidarity with workers and their families! Justice for the slain employees!

  Solidarity

Britain's shifting political contours

22/12/2016: Capitalist establishment in disarray

  Britain

Romania
New government, old policies

20/12/2016: The need for a socialist alternative

  Romania

Kazakhstan
Fifth anniversary of Zhanaozen massacre

19/12/2016: Letters to embassies worldwide demanding end to dictatorshi

  Kazakhstan

Solidarity
Global days of protest to #ResistTrump

19/12/2016: Protest around the world on Trump’s inauguration, January 20 and 21

  US

Britain
Establishment EU crisis deepens

17/12/2016: Fight for a socialist Brexit

  Britain

CWI International Executive Committee
European capitalism “battered by events”

16/12/2016: Report of discussion on Europe at CWI IEC meeting in November

  Europe

 Video
US Socialist Students build for student walkouts against Trump

15/12/2016: Elan Axelbank interviewed on Fox News

  Video

Greece
Athens bus cleaners once again out in struggle

15/12/2016: Protest over unpaid wages and for direct employment!

  Greece

 CWI International Executive Committee
World shaken by seismic political events

14/12/2016: Report of first session of the CWI International Executive Committee, discussing World Relations

  CWI

Italy
Stop-gap government appointed

14/12/2016: No party in Italy has solution for long-term problems of workers and youth

  Italy

 CWI
International Executive Committee meeting underlines huge potential

13/12/2016: Inspiring meeting attended by over 90 comrades from over 35 countries

  CWI

Obituary
John Sharpe (1953-2016)

10/12/2016: Long-serving Socialist Party member and pioneer of socialistworld.net

  Obituary

  India   

print

India

Struggle against land grab in Pune

www.socialistworld.net, 16/01/2017
website of the committee for a workers' international, CWI

Socialists and villagers wage tireless battle

Venkatesh Harale, New Socialist Alternative (CWI in India)

The plundering of natural resources is a major form of capitalist exploitation. Land, in particular, acquires an important place in such exploitation mainly because of its speculative value. India, especially in the past 25 years of neoliberal onslaught, has witnessed the massive plunder of land under the guise of major infrastructure projects. Nonetheless, such land grabbing has provoked mass resistance movements at many such sites and farmers and tribal communities have fought hard against such assaults on their livelihood.

New Socialist Alternative (CWI-India) in Pune, is very actively involved in one such struggle - that against the proposed Pune International Airport. Pune, a major city with significant industry and service sector companies, is situated in Western India, around three hours’ drive from Mumbai (Bombay).

Infrastructure projects and land grabbing

Infrastructure projects motivated by capitalist interests are implemented under the PPP (Public Private Partnership) model which in reality, however, translates into being in a State-Corporate nexus.  The task of acquiring land, causing the displacement of its owners, is carried out by the government in the name of ‘public  interest’ and the land acquired is then handed over to capitalists for the project to be carried out.

More than often, such a transfer of ownership of land to a corporation is part of a much larger real estate game than the stated project itself.  A fraction of land acquired for industrial zones or infrastructure projects is actually used for the stated purposes while the rest is used either for commercial or speculative transactions. Such speculative transactions see developers selling land at prices a hundred times more than the amount paid to the original owners. Land acquired for SEZs (Special Economic Zones) are an example of this scenario. The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) - a constitutional authority, not a third party agency - carried out detailed analysis of SEZ projects implemented in the past decade and submitted its report to parliament. The report clearly substantiated the speculative nature of projects in these words -“...However, only a fraction of the land so acquired was notified for SEZ and later de-notification was also resorted to within a few years to benefit from price appreciation.”

Yamuna Expressway: land acquisition or plunder?

The case of the Yamuna Expressway, in Northern India, is an example. It was proposed in order to connect the major cities of Greater Noida and Agra, and would be of a total length 165 km, requiring 4,092 hectares of land. But, the land that was actually acquired under this project was 44,000 hectares - more than 10 times what was actually required! So, what was done with this excess land? The contractor for the Expressway – JP Infratech Limited - was ‘awarded’ 5 blocks of 500 hectares each (Total 2,500 hectares). The same was done with other real estate developers like DLF and Unitech.

These lands have been used to build expensive townships, elite shopping malls and five star hotels, multiplexes for entertainment and also cricket and hockey stadiums. Moreover, this land acquired under ‘public interest’, was used to build a Formula One racing track! The land was bought from the original owners at $12 per square meter. And in the end, when this land was sold by the real estate developers, the price per square meter was $512.5, around 41 times that of the original. This project got completed in 2012. The yearly profits of JP Infratech for the years 2011 and 2012 were $21bn and $19bn. This clearly exposes the naked reality behind land acquisition in India. CAG concludes in its same report  “...Such kind of land acquisition, that involves plunder of lands of farmers from rural India, is a direct transfer of wealth to the Corporates.” Such projects can never be claimed as development.

Airport really needed?

In October 2016, the government announced the use of the site of Purandar (eastern Pune) to build an international airport. While the idea of an  international airport for Pune has been toyed with for quite some time, this announcement came as a shock to the residents of Purandar and soon they started to protest against it. New Socialist Alternative members from Pune have visited the affected villages and conducted multiple meetings with the inhabitants. One of the first questions we had to deal with was assessing the need for such a project. Since the beginning, the government has been making announcements with fanfares and claiming to have addressed a long-standing need of the city. But is that really the case?

It is being claimed by the government that a Pune airport is a real need. But, Mumbai airport, 3 hours drive from Pune, has the capacity to handle air traffic of 40 million passengers per year and that of the proposed Navi (New) Mumbai Airport, a 2 hour drive from Pune, will be 60 million. Also, for the elite class of Pune, corporate and service sector people, Navi Mumbai Airport would be nearer than Purandar because of an express highway to Mumbai. Then, the question arises: why does the government really want an airport for Pune? What are the main motives behind it?

Corporate interests

In the case of Purandar airport, the government initially proposed that around 1,200 hectares of land would be required. Then, it was raised to 2,000 and now, the requirement has become 3,000 hectares. The Mumbai airport has an area of 750 hectares. Logically, Pune being a smaller city than Mumbai, it would be carrying less national and international air traffic. Even a future projection of more traffic would not be able to answer why 3,000 hectares is needed. It is crystal clear that it is not only an airport that is the aim here. The excess land is going to be used for capitalist plunder – real estate projects, five star hotels, and malls. All this is specifically for the elite who can bear the cost of flights regularly. The original residents of this place - the farmers and their descendants - are going to have no place here.

Airport ‘developers’ and the debt bubble

How do investors raise the capital for such projects? Do they do it by digging into their own pockets? Such investments often ride on some kind of debt bubble. In India too, such investments are done by borrowing mainly from public sector banks. At the end, when these projects turn out to be white elephants, the loans are never paid off. The governments, servile to these capitalists, then write off these loans, transfer them to NPAs (Non Performing Assets) or restructure them. But they are rarely paid back.

Who are the ones who have to pay for this? The common people of the country! This is done through various indirect taxes. The recent example is of the central right wing BJP government waiving around $700 million loans for the corporation that includes that of liquor baron, Vijay Mallya, who fled the country some months ago.

The above-mentioned scenario can be seen in relation to airport developers as well. Look at the financial situation of two major companies in India!

The GVK group who built the new Bengaluru and Mumbai airports, as of today is carrying a loan of $3.8 billion. The other - GMR Group - who built Delhi and Hyderabad airports, carries a loan of $6.4 billion. How are these groups going to build the Pune airport under the burden of such heavy loans? The answer is simple:- by setting up new loans by showing new investment projects in hand. The major crisis of the Indian banking system today arises and persists due to the interests of the corporations and right wing political parties.

The struggle and the NSA

Incidentally, Purandar is not the first site identified for an airport. Earlier, a few other sites were also identified. While no airports were constructed, the area saw a sharp spike in land speculation and associated transactions. Nonetheless, the state is determined to go for an airport project at Purandar and push for it recklessly.

Enraged by all these things, the villagers at Purandar started protests straight after the announcement about the airport. A few of the villages passed resolutions against the project. However, as observed in many such struggles, as things proceed further, the state uses various tactics, from cajoling to repression to scupper such struggles. One of the most powerful tactics they use is throwing big buck figures in compensation packages for land. These things could easily wear down such struggles. Hence, sustaining them requires providing leadership with correct strategy and tactics.

After being aware of the protests from villagers, New Socialist Alternative stepped into the struggle. We explained the predatory nature of the capitalist interests behind such projects to the villagers, advised them to form a committee of affected villagers to coordinate the struggle.

New Socialist Alternative, Pune has played a leading role in forming a committee in Pune city that has involved different leftist organisations. The committee has visited the villages and supported the struggle. Also, the committee plans to take up many protest actions that provide support to the villagers from Pune city. New Socialist Alternative members have arranged meetings from village to village, and meetings at less populated areas in order to be able to discuss the impact with everyone getting affected. Sometimes, the meetings have lasted even until midnight. New Socialist Alternative (Pune), along with both the committees, gave a call for rallies in the affected villages to unite in a rally at the collector’s office to show our refusal to give up land.

This solidarity has given confidence to the villagers to go forward in struggle. In the early stages of our involvement, the administration could successfully push for a survey by throwing in some false promises. Villagers realised it later and then we together stopped the survey at certain sites. Emboldened by it, this was replicated in other villages.

State repression

In the aftermath of such protests against state authority, police repression is being stepped up. On a couple of occasions the police threatened New Socialist Alternative members, telling them not to intervene and that we should not have anything to do with this.

On 26th of December, Sagar from New Socialist Alternative, Pune, was threatened by the police not to intervene or else he would be booked on charges of instigating public unrest. The administration is also spreading rumors about organisations like ours involved in the protests as “extremist” organisations. But, since we are working closely with the villagers, such tactics have been counter-productive. Together we are taking the struggle forward.



print

  India   

Europe

 video

Video: US Socialist Students build for student walkouts against Trump, 15/12/2016

 further videos

CWI - get involved

 contact/join

 newsletter


solidarity

tamil solidarity campaign kazakhstan

featured links

Socialist Party Ireland

cwi links

Marxist.net, CWI marxist archive

cwi comment & analysis

world economic crisis

analysis and commentary

cwi publications

marxism in today's world che

Che Guevara: Símbolo de Lucha

Por Tony Saunois

A socialist world is possible, the history of the cwi with new introduction by Peter Planning green growth, a contribution to the debate on enviromental sustainability

NEWS

India: Struggle against land grab in Pune
 16/01/2017, Venkatesh Harale, New Socialist Alternative (CWI in India):
Socialists and villagers wage tireless battle

Book Reviews: Trotsky and February 1917
 16/01/2017, Peter Taaffe, from the February 2017 issue of Socialism Today (monthly magazine of the Socialist Party – CWI England & Wales):
Preparing for revolution

Tunisia: Six years after the fall of Ben Ali, demands of revolution still to be realised
 14/01/2017, Al-Badil al-Ishtiraki, CWI in Tunisia:
New revolts brewing

US: Seattle activists win $29 million for house building
 13/01/2017, Adam Ziemkowski, Socialist Alternative:
Important precedent for using city bonding authority to build homes

Palestine/Israel: Everyday life under occupation
12/01/2017, Per-Åke Westerlund of Rattvisepartiet Socialisterna (CWI in Sweden) :
Discussion at Socialism conference in Tel Aviv

Mexico: Mass movement against “gasolinazo”
 10/01/2017, David Lopez, Izquierda Revolucionaria, Mexico:
Towards a general strike against the Nieto government!

US: Growing calls to “take back” Democratic Party
 10/01/2017, Calvin Priest, Socialist Alternative:
Workers need for own party, independent of corporate cash

Ireland South: Apollo House occupation taps into mood of anger over homelessness
 09/01/2017, Councillor Michael O’Brien, Anti-Austerity Alliance and Socialist Party member:
Far-reaching radical measures necessary to resolve housing crisis

Book Review: ‘A Very British Ending’
07/01/2017, Review by Tony Saunois :
Novelisation of attempts to undermine and overthrow Wilson’s Labour government

Ireland North: 'Cash for ash' scandal rocks power-sharing Executive
 06/01/2017, Dave Carr from The Socialist (weekly paper of the Socialist Party England & Wales):
Need for non-sectarian, socialist politics

Chile: The state is murdering Machi Francisca Linconao
05/01/2017, socialistworld.net :
Solidarity appeal for messages of protest

Hong Kong: CY Leung forced out!
 04/01/2017, Socialist Action (CWI in Hong Kong) statement
:
Now let’s change the whole corrupt system!

Sri Lanka: Island Nation - hell in 'paradise'
03/01/2017, By Clare Doyle, carried on Tamil Solidarity Campaign web-site, November, 2016 :
Review of play called 'The Island Nation'

Iranian “election”
 30/12/2016, P. Daryaban:
Crisis continues; infighting escalates

Review: The Iron Heel
26/12/2016, Jon Dale, Socialist Party (CWI in England & Wales)<br />
:
Jack London’s timeless classic

Britain: Labour's nuclear conflict
24/12/2016, Sarah Sachs-Eldridge, Socialist Party (CWI in England & Wales) :
During the second leadership campaign, Jeremy Corbyn spoke of his ambition to have ministers for peace and disarmament in a future Labour government...

Germany: Berlin Christmas market tragedy
23/12/2016, by Michael Koschitzki, SAV (CWI in Germany) Berlin, initial reaction published on December 20, 2016 :
Commiserations must not be exploited for racism

US: Inaugurate the resistance
23/12/2016, Patrick Ayers, Socialist Alternative, US :
Inauguration protests can serve as a launching pad for a massive grassroots resistance to Donald Trump’s new administration

Austria: Victory & defeat for everyone & noone
 23/12/2016, Tilman M. Ruster, SLP (CWI in Austria):
Presidential elections

Yemen: Three employees found killed, as workers demand unpaid wages
22/12/2016, Socialistworld.net :
Solidarity with workers and their families! Justice for the slain employees!

Romania: New government, old policies
20/12/2016, Vladimir Bortun, Mana de Lucru (CWI supporters in Romania):
The need for a socialist alternative

Kazakhstan: Fifth anniversary of Zhanaozen massacre
19/12/2016, socialistworld.net :
Letters to embassies worldwide demanding end to dictatorshi

Solidarity: Global days of protest to #ResistTrump
19/12/2016, Appeal for international solidarity and protest action :
Protest around the world on Trump’s inauguration, January 20 and 21

Britain: Establishment EU crisis deepens
17/12/2016, Editorial of the Socialist (weekly paper of the Socialist Party, CWI England & Wales) :
Fight for a socialist Brexit

Video: US Socialist Students build for student walkouts against Trump
15/12/2016, socialistworld.net :
Elan Axelbank interviewed on Fox News

Greece: Athens bus cleaners once again out in struggle
15/12/2016, Xekinima (Greek section of the CWI) Reporters :
Protest over unpaid wages and for direct employment!

CWI Comment and Analysis

ANALYSIS

US: Trump prepares vicious attacks
 05/01/2017, Philip Locker and Tom Crean, Socialist Alternative (US):
Mass resistance needed!

Russian Revolution centenary
02/01/2017, Editorial from Socialism Today, Dec/Jan 2017 edition:
Defending the legacy in a new era

2017:Upheaval and fightback will continue
01/01/2017, Peter Taaffe, Socialist Party (CWI in England & Wales) general secretary :
Everything to play for in 2017

Britain's shifting political contours
 22/12/2016, Hannah Sell, Socialist Party (CWI in England & Wales) from Socialism Today Dec/Jan 2017 edition :
Capitalist establishment in disarray

CWI International Executive Committee: European capitalism “battered by events”
16/12/2016, Kevin Henry, Socialist Party (CWI in Ireland) :
Report of discussion on Europe at CWI IEC meeting in November

CWI International Executive Committee: World shaken by seismic political events
 14/12/2016, Kevin Parslow, Socialist Party (CWI in England & Wales):
Report of first session of the CWI International Executive Committee, discussing World Relations

World capitalism in deep crisis
08/12/2016, CWI :
Perspectives documents agreed by November CWI international meeting

Sudan: Three day nationwide strike shuts down the country, in unique defiance of Al-Bashir’s rule
 30/11/2016, Serge Jordan, CWI:
Escalation of the struggle needed to overthrow repressive regime

US: Trump prepares attacks on working people,immigrants and women
 27/11/2016, Tom Crean and Philip Locker, Socialist Alternative (USA):
We must prepare massive resistance!

Cuba: Fidel Castro, leader of 1959 revolution, dies at 90
26/11/2016, Tony Saunois, CWI :
Castro's life and the Cuban Revolution

China: New stage in power struggle
 24/11/2016, chinaworker.info reporters:
Xi Jinping becomes “core leader”

Hong Kong: Government purges Legislative Council
17/11/2016, Dikang, Socialist Action (CWI in Hong Kong) :
“Nothing short of a coup”

Ireland: The Jobstown trial and the threat to democratic rights<br />

 12/11/2016, Eddie McCabe, Socialist Party (CWI in Ireland) :
Biggest political trial in decades, as Socialist Party & Anti Austerity Alliance MP and councillors face threat of lengthy prison sentences

History: Russia’s 1917 socialist revolution
07/11/2016, Clare Doyle, CWI :
November 7th anniversary of workers’ taking power

Capitalist system “on the edge of the volcano”
 03/11/2016, International Secretariat of the CWI:
Draft documents for November CWI international meeting

Spain: PSOE leadership hands power to the PP
 03/11/2016, Izquierda Revolucionaria editorial :
A new phase in the class struggle

Hungary: The political revolution of sixty years ago
23/10/2016, Clare Doyle, CWI :
When workers fought arms in hand to end Stalinist dictatorship

Britain: The fight for real democracy in the Labour Party
 20/10/2016, Editorial of the Socialist, weekly paper of the Socialist Party (CWI England & Wales):
Defend Corbyn and transform Labour into a party acting for working class

Crisis of social democracy in Britain
19/10/2016, Peter Taaffe, from next issue of Socialism Today (monthly magazine of the Socialist Party England and Wales) :
Which way forward for the Left?

US: The disastrous failure of ‘lesser evilism’
18/10/2016, Patrick Ayers and Ty Moore, Socialist Alternative (originally published at CounterPunch.org) :
Change through mass struggle  - a new party should act as an organizing and for solidarity

Spain: Crisis in social democracy
17/10/2016, Juan Ignacio Ramos, Izquierda Revolucionaria general secretary, from Socialism Today (monthly magazine of the Socialist Party England and Wales) :
PSOE and the class struggle

Britain: Tories whip up division over Brexit
 17/10/2016, Editorial from The Socialist (weekly newspaper of the Socialist Party, England & Wales):
Fight for a socialist, internationalist exit

Art: Access, freedom and organisation in the arts
 16/10/2016, Rob MacDonald, from the Bad Art magazine/website:
The artist and the workers' movement

South Africa: Local government elections leave ANC in crisis
 15/10/2016, Weizmann Hamilton, from the new issue of Izwi Labasebenzi:
Socialist mass workers party needed

India: Uprisings of the oppressed
 12/10/2016, New Socialist Alternative (CWI-India):
New period opens