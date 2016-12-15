Kazakhstan: Regime increases repression

Regime increases repression

Citizens forced to register with police at all times

Andrei Prigor from Campaign Kazakhstan

On 22 December last year, the president of Kazakhstan signed amendments to the Administrative Code which mean everyone has to register with the police wherever they happen to be. This applies whether they are on a private visit, getting treatment somewhere, on a work visit or any other reason.

Everyone has to register their presence in a particular locality and their reason for being there within 10 days of arrival and the length of time they will be staying.

