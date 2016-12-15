Russian Revolution Centenary: New site celebrates and defends October socialist revolution

New site celebrates and defends October socialist revolution

www.socialistworld.net, 20/01/2017

website of the committee for a workers' international, CWI

1917revolution.org brings rich lessons of 100 years ago to wide audience

For Marxists, the October 1917 revolution in Russia was the greatest single event in human history, so far. Tsarist rule ended in February 1917, and capitalism and landlordism were overthrown by the mass of workers and peasants – led by Lenin, Trotsky and the Bolsheviks – in October. The October Revolution brought into existence the first workers’-led government to hold power for any length of time.

2017 marks the centenary of this world-historic event. 1917revolution.org, a new site initiated by the Committee for a Workers’ International (CWI), will celebrate the October revolution and the transformation that it heralded – politically, economically, culturally, concerning questions of gender and sexual equality and in many other aspects of working class life.

1917revolution.org will defend the October revolution against the class hostility, distortions and outright lies perpetrated by the ruling class, the capitalist media, right wing politicians and parts of academia.

The site will also examine why the revolution degenerated in the 1920s and 1930s and the disastrous effect this had on the international communist movement and working class, highlighting the heroic resistance of Trotsky and the Left Opposition to the tyranny of Stalin.

In particular, 1917revolution.org aims help introduce the crucial lessons of October to the new generations moving into struggle and looking at left and socialist ideas.