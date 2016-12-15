Tamil Nadu: Mass protest agianst state repression

Subscribe to our newsletter insert your email address: Yes, I want to subscribe news@socialistworld.net. Please remove me from list Enter your e-mail address : Confirm e-mail:

In Tamil Nadu many issues have caused anger, particularly among young workers in the cities. These include how the BJP-dominated nearby Karnataka state blocked the Kaveri river water supply to Tamil Nadu and the recent demonetisation mayhem. The anger burst out when the Tamil New Year holiday (Pongal Day) was taken away and the Jallikattu ('bull taming') tradition which is associated with the Tamil New Year was banned. To read more visit:

www. socialistworld .net, 26/01/2017 website of the committee for a workers' international, CWI

23/12/2016: Commiserations must not be exploited for racism

24/12/2016: During the second leadership campaign, Jeremy Corbyn spoke of his ambition to have ministers for peace and disarmament in a future Labour government...

01/01/2017: Everything to play for in 2017

02/01/2017: Defending the legacy in a new era

03/01/2017: Review of play called 'The Island Nation'

04/01/2017: Now let’s change the whole corrupt system!

05/01/2017: Solidarity appeal for messages of protest

06/01/2017: Need for non-sectarian, socialist politics

07/01/2017: Novelisation of attempts to undermine and overthrow Wilson’s Labour government

09/01/2017: Far-reaching radical measures necessary to resolve housing crisis

10/01/2017: Workers need for own party, independent of corporate cash

10/01/2017: Towards a general strike against the Nieto government!

12/01/2017: Discussion at Socialism conference in Tel Aviv

13/01/2017: Important precedent for using city bonding authority to build homes

17/01/2017: Debate within leadership touches on fundamental issues for future of party

17/01/2017: Build a socialist alternative to the ‘Orange’ versus ‘Green’ headcount

20/01/2017: CWI organizes protests as millions prepare to fight Trump’s agenda

20/01/2017: Citizens forced to register with police at all times

20/01/2017: 1917revolution.org brings rich lessons of 100 years ago to wide audience

23/01/2017: Photo gallery selection of CWI actions during weekend of mass protests

24/01/2017: Island risks being pawn in his game

24/01/2017: Public sector strike and soldiers’ mutiny expose reality behind “economic growth”

25/01/2017: Follows mass strike of garment workers in December

25/01/2017: Reports from mass women's marches against Trump

26/01/2017: For unified struggle for women’s rights and against capitalism

Russia: Duma legislates to decriminalise domestic violence

26/01/2017, From Socialist Alternative (Russian CWI) website (socialist.news) :

Tamil Nadu: Mass protest agianst state repression

26/01/2017, Isai Priya, from Tamil Solidarity website :

Bangladesh: Hartal protest against power plant

25/01/2017, Pete Mason, Socialist Party (CWI in England and Wales) :

Côte d’Ivoire: Social revolts shake Ouattara regime

24/01/2017, Militant Côte d’Ivoire (CWI group in Côte d’Ivoire) :

Taiwan: US foreign policy under Trump

24/01/2017, Vincent Kolo, chinaworker.info:

US: CWI joins protests around the world against Trump

23/01/2017, socialistworld.net :

Kazakhstan: Regime increases repression

20/01/2017, Andrei Prigor from Campaign Kazakhstan:

US: Global resistance against Trump’s inauguration

20/01/2017, socialistworld.net :

Portugal: Purge in the Left Bloc

20/01/2017, Ysmail, Socialismo Revolucionário (CWI in Portugal):

India: Struggle against land grab in Pune

16/01/2017, Venkatesh Harale, New Socialist Alternative (CWI in India):

Book Reviews: Trotsky and February 1917

16/01/2017, Peter Taaffe, from the February 2017 issue of Socialism Today (monthly magazine of the Socialist Party – CWI England & Wales):

US: Seattle activists win $29 million for house building

13/01/2017, Adam Ziemkowski, Socialist Alternative:

Palestine/Israel: Everyday life under occupation

12/01/2017, Per-Åke Westerlund of Rattvisepartiet Socialisterna (CWI in Sweden) :

Mexico: Mass movement against “gasolinazo”

10/01/2017, David Lopez, Izquierda Revolucionaria, Mexico:

Book Review: ‘A Very British Ending’

07/01/2017, Review by Tony Saunois :

Ireland North: 'Cash for ash' scandal rocks power-sharing Executive

06/01/2017, Dave Carr from The Socialist (weekly paper of the Socialist Party England & Wales):

Hong Kong: CY Leung forced out!

04/01/2017, Socialist Action (CWI in Hong Kong) statement

Sri Lanka: Island Nation - hell in 'paradise'

03/01/2017, By Clare Doyle, carried on Tamil Solidarity Campaign web-site, November, 2016 :

