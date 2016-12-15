Tamil Nadu
Mass protest agianst state repression
www.socialistworld.net, 26/01/2017
website of the committee for a workers' international, CWI
Support the right to assemble and protest - release those arrested immediately!
Isai Priya, from Tamil Solidarity website
In Tamil Nadu many issues have caused anger, particularly among young workers in the cities. These include how the BJP-dominated nearby Karnataka state blocked the Kaveri river water supply to Tamil Nadu and the recent demonetisation mayhem. The anger burst out when the Tamil New Year holiday (Pongal Day) was taken away and the Jallikattu ('bull taming') tradition which is associated with the Tamil New Year was banned. To read more visit:
http://www.tamilsolidarity.org/jallikattu-mass-protest-in-tn-state-repression/