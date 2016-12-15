deutsch |  english |  español  |  français  |  italiano  |  nederlands  |  polski  |  português  |  svenska  |  türkçe  |  中文  |  عربي  |  русский

India
Upheaval in Tamil Nadu

09/02/2017: Corruption, nepotism, and other crimes of ruling party exposed

  India

Britain
Universal basic income demand gains ground

08/02/2017: What approach should socialists take?

  Britain

Yemen
Workers protest at parliament against TOTAL and G4S

07/02/2017: Security workers demand wages and arrest of colleagues’ killers

  Yemen

CWI and Izquierda Revolucionaria – Towards unification

06/02/2017: Joint declaration of the CWI’s IEC and Izquierda Revolucionaria’s IEC

  Spain

France
After Sarkozy, Juppé and Valls, now Fillon is on the way out

06/02/2017: Space opening up to left of Socialist Party

  France

Romania
Biggest street protests since 1989

04/02/2017: What position should the left take?

  Romania

Syria
Is an end to the war in sight?

03/02/2017: New movements for change will need to arm themselves with the lessons of the Syrian tragedy

  Syria

Quebec
Terrorist Attack in Québec City

01/02/2017: Counter terrorism and hate with solidarity

  Quebec

 CWI
9th Latin American school a success

31/01/2017: Over 200 participate in Sao Paolo CWI continental gathering

  CWI

Sri Lanka
The year 2017

31/01/2017: Between oppression and struggle

  Sri Lanka

Canada
Where are Trudeau’s ‘Sunny Ways’?

31/01/2017: Battles of Indigenous peoples, youth, workers will test Liberal government

  Canada

US
Airport protests help block Trump travel ban

30/01/2017: Defend immigrant communities

  US

Russian Revolution Centenary
January 1917 - On the eve of revolution

29/01/2017: War, hunger, hated Tsarist regime: class tensions reach breaking point

  Russian Revolution

China
CWI member Hu Xufang forced to flee

28/01/2017: Xu and his family are victims of China’s deepening police crackdown

  China

Afghanistan
The limits of US power

28/01/2017: Imperialism’s 15-year adventure a bloody catastrophe for millions

  Afghanistan

US
Build 100 days of resistance to Trump’s agenda!

27/01/2017: Establishment deeply divided as mass resistance explodes

  US

Russia
Duma legislates to decriminalise domestic violence

26/01/2017: For unified struggle for women’s rights and against capitalism

  Russia

Tamil Nadu
Mass protests against state repression

26/01/2017: Support the right to assemble and protest - release those arrested immediately!

  India

Millions on women's marches around the world

25/01/2017: Reports from mass women's marches against Trump

  US

Bangladesh
Hartal protest against power plant

25/01/2017: Follows mass strike of garment workers in December

  Bangladesh

Côte d’Ivoire
Social revolts shake Ouattara regime

24/01/2017: Public sector strike and soldiers’ mutiny expose reality behind “economic growth”

  Ivory Coast

Taiwan
US foreign policy under Trump

24/01/2017: Island risks being pawn in his game

  Taiwan

US
CWI joins protests around the world against Trump

23/01/2017: Photo gallery selection of CWI actions during weekend of mass protests

  US

US
Kshama Sawant responds to Trump inauguration speech

23/01/2017: Socialist council member speaks

  US

China
New US President’s approach to China

21/01/2017: Outbursts raise fears of confrontation

  China

Russian Revolution Centenary
New site celebrates and defends October socialist revolution

20/01/2017: 1917revolution.org brings rich lessons of 100 years ago to wide audience

  History

Kazakhstan
Regime increases repression

20/01/2017: Citizens forced to register with police at all times

  Kazakhstan

US
Global resistance against Trump’s inauguration

20/01/2017: CWI organizes protests as millions prepare to fight Trump’s agenda

  US

Portugal
Purge in the Left Bloc

20/01/2017: 6 CWI members expelled in undemocratic attack

  Portugal

Ireland North
Snap elections called to Stormont Assembly

17/01/2017: Build a socialist alternative to the ‘Orange’ versus ‘Green’ headcount

  Ireland North

Spain
What kind of Podemos do workers and youth need?

17/01/2017: Debate within leadership touches on fundamental issues for future of party

  Spain

India
Struggle against land grab in Pune

16/01/2017: Socialists and villagers wage tireless battle

  India

Book Reviews
Trotsky and February 1917

16/01/2017: Preparing for revolution

  Russian Revolution

Tunisia
Six years after the fall of Ben Ali, demands of revolution still to be realised

14/01/2017: New revolts brewing

  Tunisia

US
Seattle activists win $29 million for house building

13/01/2017: Important precedent for using city bonding authority to build homes

  US

  India   

India

Upheaval in Tamil Nadu

www.socialistworld.net, 09/02/2017
website of the committee for a workers' international, CWI

Corruption, nepotism, and other crimes of ruling party exposed

Sajith Attepuram, New Socialist Alternative (NSA) (CWI India)

The current crisis within the ruling party in Tamil Nadu, India,  AIADMK (All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam) is adding to the enormous mass discontent that exists on the ground against all the establishment parties in India. Following the death of the Chief Minister of the state government, in-fighting within the party about who should succeed has intensified. The ongoing corruption, nepotism, and other crimes of that ilk mean that this right wing party stands more exposed to anger than ever. The demand for a mass workers’ party that can put up a fight to benefit workers, peasants and poor is more vital than ever.

The masses could take to the streets with such demands in the future. Only a few weeks ago in Tamil Nadu, an historic mass movement was triggered by the ban on the traditional bull taming ceremony linked to Tamil New Year, known as Jallikaddu. Below is the link to an article published on the website of New Socialist Alternative (NSA), the CWI section in India, which gives a detailed analysis of that movement.

http://www.socialism.in/index.php/jallikattu-protests-people-locked-horns-establishment/

Socialistworld.net



  India   

