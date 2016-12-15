International Women's Day: Speech by Kshama Sawant

Subscribe to our newsletter insert your email address: Yes, I want to subscribe news@socialistworld.net. Please remove me from list Enter your e-mail address : Confirm e-mail:

Fill in form or send an e-mail to cwi@worldsoc.co.uk. name: email: country: address: phone: I want to join the CWI Contact with members of the CWI in my region More information Subscribe to the newsletter

Click on the link below to watch the video of Socialist Alternative Councilmember Kshama Sawant addressing the rally held in Seattle for International Women's Day.

www. socialistworld .net, 12/03/2017 website of the committee for a workers' international, CWI

03/02/2017: New movements for change will need to arm themselves with the lessons of the Syrian tragedy

04/02/2017: What position should the left take?

06/02/2017: Space opening up to left of Socialist Party

06/02/2017: Joint declaration of the CWI’s IEC and Izquierda Revolucionaria’s IEC

08/02/2017: What approach should socialists take?

09/02/2017: Corruption, nepotism, and other crimes of ruling party exposed

14/02/2017: Escalate the resistance toward shutdowns on March 8 and May 1!

15/02/2017: Time to build the class struggle on the streets

16/02/2017: Corbyn needs to stand up to Brexit rebels

18/02/2017: Only a choice between the “regular” and far-right?

20/02/2017: Solidarity spreads for victims of wage robbery and killing by multinational corporations

21/02/2017: 23 February 1917 (8 March in today’s calendar) marked the beginning of the socialist revolution in Russia, which sparked a revolutionary wave that would travel around the world.

23/02/2017: Defend the right to protest - stop this political vendetta!

24/02/2017: What is behind Trump's attack?

03/03/2017: Pan-democrats sink to new low by supporting “lesser evil” John Tsang

06/03/2017: Up to 250,000 march in national protest, organised from below

08/03/2017: Most workers underemployed, 40% in poverty - situation demands new workers’ party

08/03/2017: ‘Libres y Combativas’ and Sindicato de Estudiantes call strike against sexist violence and for working class women's rights

10/03/2017: Socialists around the world demand an end to women’s oppression

US: Airport protests help block Trump travel ban 30/01/2017, Socialist Alternative reporters, US : Defend immigrant communities

Quebec: Terrorist Attack in Québec City 01/02/2017, Socialist Alternative (CWI in Canada) : Counter terrorism and hate with solidarity

Romania: Biggest street protests since 1989 04/02/2017, Mâna de Lucru (CWI supporters in Romania): What position should the left take?

Yemen: Workers protest at parliament against TOTAL and G4S 07/02/2017, Socialistworld.net: Security workers demand wages and arrest of colleagues’ killers

Greece: Athens’ bus cleaners win bulk of wages owed 14/02/2017, Eleni Mitsou (Xekinima - CWI Greece) and Apostolis Cassimere’s (Board Member of OASA - Athens Bus Workers’ Union): The struggle continues!

US: A socialist strategy to defeat Trump 14/02/2017, Kshama Sawant, Seattle City Council Woman and member of Socialist Alternative : Escalate the resistance toward shutdowns on March 8 and May 1!

Spain: Pablo Iglesias wins clear victory in Podemos congress 15/02/2017, Izquierda Revolucionaria, Spain: Time to build the class struggle on the streets

Britain: Council cuts can be fought - and they must be 16/02/2017, Editorial comments from the Socialist, paper of the Socialist Party (CWI in England & Wales) : Corbyn needs to stand up to Brexit rebels

Solidarity: French presidential candidate Mélenchon backs #JobstownNotGuilty campaign 17/02/2017, socialistworld.net : Support the international solidarity campaign

Netherlands: Anti-immigrant Freedom Party leading polls ahead of general elections 18/02/2017, Pieter Brans, Socialist Alternative (CWI in Netherlands), Amsterdam: Only a choice between the “regular” and far-right?

Yemen: International protests in support of TOTAL/G4S workers 20/02/2017, Socialistworld.net: Solidarity spreads for victims of wage robbery and killing by multinational corporations

Ireland: A web of intrigue sparks government crisis 22/02/2017, By Cillian Gillespie, Socialist Party (CWI in Ireland) : Smear campaign against a prominent police whistleblower

Britain/Ireland: Dublin's #JobstownNotGuilty 23/02/2017, Neil Cafferky, from The Socialist (weekly paper of the Socialist Party, England & Wales): Defend the right to protest - stop this political vendetta!

Sweden: “Who could believe it?" 24/02/2017, Per-Åke Westerlund, Rättvisepartiet Socialisterna (CWI Sweden): What is behind Trump's attack?

Catalonia: Historic demonstration in Barcelona in support of refugees 25/02/2017, Esquerra Revolucionària : 'Volem acollir'

US: Socialist response to Trump’s address to joint session of congress 02/03/2017, socialistworld.net: Kshama Sawant, Socialist Alternative councillor, speaks

Hong Kong’s sham election 03/03/2017, Dikang, Socialist Action: Pan-democrats sink to new low by supporting “lesser evil” John Tsang

Britain: Massive demo shows battle to save the NHS can be won 06/03/2017, Hannah Sell, Socialist Party (CWI in England & Wales) deputy general secretary : Up to 250,000 march in national protest, organised from below

Pakistan: Political spectacle of the ruling class 08/03/2017, Tariq Shahzad, National Organiser of IYWM (International Youth and Workers Movement) : Most workers underemployed, 40% in poverty - situation demands new workers’ party

Spain: Hundreds of thousands participate in International Women’s day student strike 08/03/2017, Sindicato de Estudiantes, students’ union in the Spanish state : ‘Libres y Combativas’ and Sindicato de Estudiantes call strike against sexist violence and for working class women's rights

Hong Kong: Women’s march against sexism and racism 09/03/2017, Socialist Action (CWI in Hong Kong) reporters: International Women’s Day: “Solidarity with global mass protests and women’s strikes”

International Women’s Day: Millions join marches and take action 10/03/2017, Clare Doyle, CWI: Socialists around the world demand an end to women’s oppression

International Women's Day: Speech by Kshama Sawant 12/03/2017, Socialistworld.net : Video of 8 March rally in Seattle

February revolution 1917: What lessons for today?

21/02/2017, Peter Taaffe, Socialist Party (CWI in England & Wales), printed in the Socialist (paper of the Socialist Party):

23 February 1917 (8 March in today’s calendar) marked the beginning of the socialist revolution in Russia, which sparked a revolutionary wave that would travel around the world.

India: Upheaval in Tamil Nadu

09/02/2017, Sajith Attepuram, New Socialist Alternative (NSA) (CWI India) :

Corruption, nepotism, and other crimes of ruling party exposed



Britain: Universal basic income demand gains ground

08/02/2017, Judy Beishon, from The Socialist (weekly newspaper of the Socialist Party – CWI England & Wales) :

What approach should socialists take?

Syria: Is an end to the war in sight?

03/02/2017, Serge Jordan (CWI) :

New movements for change will need to arm themselves with the lessons of the Syrian tragedy

Sri Lanka: The year 2017

31/01/2017, Siritunga Jayasuriya, United Socialist Party (CWI in Sri Lanka) :

Between oppression and struggle

Canada: Where are Trudeau’s ‘Sunny Ways’?

31/01/2017, Tim Heffernan, Socialist Alternative (CWI Canada), Toronto



:

Battles of Indigenous peoples, youth, workers will test Liberal government

Afghanistan: The limits of US power

28/01/2017, Judy Beishon, from Socialism Today (February 2017 issue), monthly magazine of the Socialist Party (CWI England & Wales)<br />

<br />

:

Imperialism’s 15-year adventure a bloody catastrophe for millions

Millions on women's marches around the world

25/01/2017, Editorial from the Socialist, paper of the Socialist Party (CWI in England & Wales) and reports from US marches :

Reports from mass women's marches against Trump

Ireland North: Snap elections called to Stormont Assembly

17/01/2017, Daniel Waldron, Socialist Party (CWI Ireland), Belfast :

Build a socialist alternative to the ‘Orange’ versus ‘Green’ headcount

Spain: What kind of Podemos do workers and youth need?

17/01/2017, Izquierda Revolucionaria, Spanish state, editorial :

Debate within leadership touches on fundamental issues for future of party

US: Trump prepares vicious attacks

05/01/2017, Philip Locker and Tom Crean, Socialist Alternative (US):

Mass resistance needed!

Russian Revolution centenary

02/01/2017, Editorial from Socialism Today, Dec/Jan 2017 edition:

Defending the legacy in a new era



2017:Upheaval and fightback will continue

01/01/2017, Peter Taaffe, Socialist Party (CWI in England & Wales) general secretary :

Everything to play for in 2017

Britain's shifting political contours

22/12/2016, Hannah Sell, Socialist Party (CWI in England & Wales) from Socialism Today Dec/Jan 2017 edition :

Capitalist establishment in disarray

CWI International Executive Committee: European capitalism “battered by events”

16/12/2016, Kevin Henry, Socialist Party (CWI in Ireland) :

Report of discussion on Europe at CWI IEC meeting in November

CWI International Executive Committee: World shaken by seismic political events

14/12/2016, Kevin Parslow, Socialist Party (CWI in England & Wales):

Report of first session of the CWI International Executive Committee, discussing World Relations