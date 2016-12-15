deutsch |  english |  español  |  français  |  italiano  |  nederlands  |  polski  |  português  |  svenska  |  türkçe  |  中文  |  عربي  |  русский

Italy

Democratic Party splits and 5-Star Movement in crisis

www.socialistworld.net, 22/03/2017
committee for a workers' international, CWI

Class struggle can build real left force

Marco Veruggio, ControCorrrente, (CWI in Italy)

After the defeat of Prime Minister, Matteo Renzi, in the referendum on constitutional reform on 4 December, the crisis of the political system in Italy has accelerated. In late February, two historic leaders, D'Alema  and Bersani, who came from the PCI (Italian Communist Party), and were founders of other parties from the same background, until finally forming the Democratic Party, announced that they were leaving the Democratic Party. They have since helped create the ‘Movement of Democrats and Progressives’ or DP.

Renzi has to call a congress of the Democratic Party before the general election (which will probably be held by the beginning of next year). He will have to fight against Michele Emiliano, Governor of the region of Puglia, but also against Andrea Orlando, the current Justice Minister, for the leadership of the PD and prime ministership. His project of going to a general election, immediately, in order to secure the loyalty of as many members of the Democratic Party, as possible, by getting them reconfirmed, and then go to the party Congress, has been completely scuppered. The Constitutional Court has rejected the election law established by his government which Renzi had called “the most beautiful electoral law in the world that all other countries would copy “!

At the same time, it was clear that neither the president of the republic, Mattarella, nor Renzi’s strongest ally, Dario Franceschini, the minister of culture and old Democrat closely tied to Mattarella, would have appreciated that, once again, a PD-led government (of Gentiloni), would be brought down by the PD itself. (This was what Renzi did in 2014 to the government of Enrico Letta, a few days after having made the famous reassuring tweet : 'Don’t worry, Enrico! ').

It is not improbable that Franceschini, the well-known back-stabber, will decide in the end to side with Orlando and put an end to the political career of Renzi. All the more so because the former premier also risks being involved by a judicial inquiry, involving his father and his right-hand man, the Minister of Sport, Lotti.

In the space of a few weeks the rising star of Italian politics proved to be a falling star, as was entirely predictable given everything else. In January 2014, immediately after Renzi had become prime minister, we wrote: “Every gram of expectations that Renzi has aroused is a nail that holds him to doing what his predecessor Letta did not do, with all the spotlights trained on him and without holding in his hand one single more card. He will just have to make do with his own ‘charisma ', with the ‘fan base’ of an Italian bourgeoisie which has decided to support him thinking - like Agnelli in ‘94 in relation to Berlusconi - ‘if he wins we all win, if he loses, only he has lost’ and with a PD that, more or less, thinks the same way.”  Things have turned out just like that.

Background of continued economic crisis

The crisis of the PD is also the fruit of the failure of the economic policy of the Renzi government. Unemployment remains at 12% (for youth, 38%). The end of the fiscal incentives for taking on workers spoken of in the ‘Jobs Act’ has brought to an end the job creation that Renzi had used as a propaganda weapon for two years. The attempt to deregulate the taxi sector and delivery services in February sparked protests by thousands of people, blockading the parliament in Rome where paper bombs were fired and the city brought to a halt for a whole day, forcing the government to withdraw the proposals opposed by the demonstrators.

In Naples, the tram-workers went on strike for five days against a plan to cut public transport.

The Gentiloni government has had to cancel the ‘working for vouchers’ plan which was introduced 15 years ago but was greatly strengthened by Renzi in order to avoid a new defeat in the referendum promised by the CGIL union federationt which would have to have been called in May. In total, in the absence of a general mobilisation, sections of the working class and the middle layers were  beginning to get fed up and entered into defensive, but extremely combative, struggles which, this time, thay have managed to win.

The crisis in society has not spared the two principal competitors of the Democratic Party either - the centre-right and the Five Star Movement (M5S). The advance of so-called 'populism' on a world scale (Brexit, Trump, Le Pen) strengthens the leadership of Salvini (Lega Nord) at the expense of Berlusconi who is already overcooked. But obviously, Italy is not France. With Salvini as candidate for prime minister, the centre-right would be destined to lose. The League, which is trying to transform itself from a party of the North to a party ' of the nation ', is in fact present in only a third of the country and the racist and anti-euro positions of its boss are frightening the more moderate and Catholic elements of the centre-right.

Berlusconi, who at the moment cannot be nominated because he has been found guilty in the Italian courts, is waiting for the outcome of an appeal to the European Court of Justice to see if he can ‘enter the fray’ once again. But it is clear that Salvini would have difficulty accepting his leadership and that he could run as an alternative to Berlusconi, with a  part of Forza Italia (the party of Berlusconi) even deciding to break with the old millionaire and follow him.

Problems of Five Star Movement

Even the M5S seems to have begun its parabolic descent. In Rome the head of the local authority’s personnel, the right arm of the mayor, Raggi, has been arrested for corruption. In February, the ruling group approved a project for building a new stadium – a massive speculative construction scheme agreed three years ago by the Democratic Party administration. But this has now caused the resignation of the member responsible for town planning - the third to resign in eight months. It appears increasingly clear that cliques of dealmakers linked to the underworld are infiltrating the new administration, which has to turn to dubious characters because it is not able to run the bureaucracy of the municipality alone.

In January the ' boss’ of the 5 Star Movement, the comedian Grillo, announced on his blog that the MEPs of his movement will join the ALDE group - the most neo-liberal and pro-European in Brussels – and launched a consultation on the web the next day to get the green light from the movement’s membership.

Some of the members of parliament expressed their opposition to a choice of which they knew nothing and that would lead the M5S to deny its own past. A few days later, ALDE backtracks and rejects Grillo’s request to join, and he is forced to return to Farage and ask him to be readmitted to the group with UKIP in it.

More generally, there is a crisis due to the emergence of conflicts that have always been present within this heterogeneous movement, which lacks a political line of principle on the main issues. In Genoa almost 2,000 employees of the AMIU (waste) Group have been mobilising and are forcing the City Council to reject the privatisation of their company (thanks also to a vote of the M5S). But in the meantime news is coming out that the leader of the municipality who handled the negotiations for the sale of AMIU, after leaving Genoa, could be taken on in Rome by Mayor Raggi on the recommendation of Grillo’s accountant. (In fact it happened just a few weeks later.)

In Genoa a clash inside the M5S for nominations for the upcoming municipal elections has resulted in the splitting away of three local councillors (out of five) and of a regional councillor. These conflicts and mini splits reflect a more general political failure: the enormous expectations raised by the victories in local elections in June in Rome and Turin have been replaced by a feeling, even among voters of the 5 Star movement, that in reality everything is staying the same as before.

In February ControCorrente published interviews with two transport trade unionists in Genoa and Turin, asking them to take stock of the first seven months of government by the 5 Star Movement(M5S) and the answer to both was: “Many words, little action!“. Polls say that after the split in the PD, M5S has come back as the first Italian party and for some time might survive its crisis, but it is still there and threatens the future of the movement.

Fragmentation

In any case the conclusions made on the basis of current polls, assuming that the electoral law remains that of Renzi, as amended by the Constitutional Court, tell us that parliament is so fragmented that no coalition would be able to have the majority needed to govern. For this reason amongst many, indeed all, they are calling for a new election law, but it is very difficult to imagine that the parties will be able to reach an agreement. In short, there is a loss of control without precedent, which only confirms the crisis of the Italian ruling classes.

Also on the left there are large manoeuvres going on. There has been the split of the Democratic Party, the founding congress of Sinistra Italiana (‘Italian Left’) issuing from the fusion of SEL (the party of Nichi Vendola) and a group of parliamentarians that left the PD in 2015 and the initiative of Pisapia, the former Mayor of Milan, launching yet another attempt to unify the left by proposing the umpteenth alliance of the Left with the Democratic Party.

On the other hand, the same D'Alema and Bersani have made it clear that their objective is to collect the votes of the many voters who are fed up with the PD to support a new centre-left of which the very same PD would be the first party! Every attempt at unification then ends up in a new division.

Genuine new force needed

At the Congress of Sinistra Italiana, 17 MPs (out of 31) of the SEL announce that they will leave the SI to give birth to new parliamentary groups with the break-aways from the Democratic Party and collaborate with Pisapia. As a result in these new parliamentary groups will be former PD members who in the last three years have supported Renzi, then Gentiloni and former SEL members who in the same years were in the opposition! So this is tactical repositioning unrelated to any dynamic in the class struggle, only in order to recapture a few of votes in support of old, failed policies.

In Genoa, we have shown instead that the only way to rebuild a left is to take to the field of workers ' struggles against those policies. A small group of trade union activists, born out of the five days of ‘wild’ strike action in the public services in 2013, has, in three years, become an alternative point of reference to the CGIL, CISL and UIL union federations. They were able to mobilise their colleagues, to divide the union and force a part of it to support the struggle. And this forced the City Council to reject a resolution that seemed destined for easy approval. These workers have put an end to the political career of the Mayor (who was near the SEL and Sinistra Italiana), who has announced he will not stand as a candidate in municipal elections in June.

For the first time in ten years, they have managed to block, at least temporarily, the privatisation of a large Italian public company. This means they have done more than left and far-left parties and small parties have managed to do in five years!

An editorial in Repubblica accused ControCorrrente of being responsible for this “defeat of the left and of the Democratic Party, the only democratic bulwark against the advance of populism and of Italian Trumpism”. And this is the best recognition of the effectiveness of a generalised political input and method of intervention: the class struggle wins out against parliamentary cretinism.

 



  Italy   

NEWS

Belarus: Protesters flood onto streets demanding scrapping of “law against parasites”
 21/03/2017, Daniil Raskolnikov (translation of article from the Russian CWI site www.socialist.news):
President Lukashenko must go!

Spain: Student strike empties classes and fills streets on 9 March
21/03/2017, Sindicato de Estudiantes (SE), Spanish Students' Union :
Over 100,000 take to the streets in SE demonstrations

Scotland: Second referendum on independence?
18/03/2017, Philip Stott, Socialist Party Scotland (CWI) :
SNP fire the starting gun but offer no solutions to austerity

South Africa: Unity against poverty, crime and xenophobia
 17/03/2017, Shaun Arendse, Workers and Socialist Party (CWI South Africa):
Capitalist politicians use xenophobia to divert attention from failures of profit system

International Women’s Day: March in Malaysia and week of activity in Belgium
 16/03/2017, socialistworld.net :
Reports from Kuala Lumpur and Brussels

Netherlands: Election result a colossal defeat for austerity government
 16/03/2017, Pieter Brans, Socialist Alternative (CWI in Netherlands), Amsterdam:
Oppose Wilders and the ‘mainstream’ right – Build a mass workers’ party that struggles for socialism

Russian Revolution: March 1917 - After the fall of Czarism, what next for the revolution?
 16/03/2017, socialistworld.net:
New article on 1917revolution.org

Hong Kong: Protest against LSG Sky Chefs dismissal of union chairman
14/03/2017, Sally Tang Mei-ching, Socialist Action (CWI in Hong Kong) :
Ng Chi-Fai sacked for organising union by multinational’s Hong Kong division – international solidarity needed

Quebec: Counter protest against far-right
13/03/2017, Michele Hehn, Alternative Socialiste (CWI in Quebec) :
Rise of Islamophobia and right-wing reaction poses new challenges to the left

International Women's Day: Speech by Kshama Sawant
12/03/2017, Socialistworld.net :
Video of 8 March rally in Seattle

International Women’s Day: Millions join marches and take action
 10/03/2017, Clare Doyle, CWI:
Socialists around the world demand an end to women’s oppression

Hong Kong: Women’s march against sexism and racism
 09/03/2017, Socialist Action (CWI in Hong Kong) reporters:
International Women’s Day: “Solidarity with global mass protests and women’s strikes”

Spain: Hundreds of thousands participate in International Women’s day student strike
08/03/2017, Sindicato de Estudiantes, students’ union in the Spanish state :
‘Libres y Combativas’ and Sindicato de Estudiantes call strike against sexist violence and for working class women's rights

Pakistan: Political spectacle of the ruling class
08/03/2017, Tariq Shahzad, National Organiser of IYWM (International Youth and Workers Movement) :
Most workers underemployed, 40% in poverty - situation demands new workers’ party

Britain: Massive demo shows battle to save the NHS can be won
06/03/2017, Hannah Sell, Socialist Party (CWI in England & Wales) deputy general secretary :
Up to 250,000 march in national protest, organised from below

Egypt: Price hikes hit workers and middle classes
04/03/2017, David Johnson, Socialist Party (CWI England & Wales) :
Falling support for dictator Sisi portends growing opposition

Hong Kong’s sham election
 03/03/2017, Dikang, Socialist Action:
Pan-democrats sink to new low by supporting “lesser evil” John Tsang

US: Socialist response to Trump’s address to joint session of congress
 02/03/2017, socialistworld.net:
Kshama Sawant, Socialist Alternative councillor, speaks

Catalonia: Historic demonstration in Barcelona in support of refugees
25/02/2017, Esquerra Revolucionària :
'Volem acollir'

Sweden: “Who could believe it?"

24/02/2017, Per-Åke Westerlund, Rättvisepartiet Socialisterna (CWI Sweden):
What is behind Trump's attack?

Britain/Ireland: Dublin's #JobstownNotGuilty
 23/02/2017, Neil Cafferky, from The Socialist (weekly paper of the Socialist Party, England & Wales):
Defend the right to protest - stop this political vendetta!

Ireland: A web of intrigue sparks government crisis
22/02/2017, By Cillian Gillespie, Socialist Party (CWI in Ireland) :
Smear campaign against a prominent police whistleblower

Yemen: International protests in support of TOTAL/G4S workers
 20/02/2017, Socialistworld.net:
Solidarity spreads for victims of wage robbery and killing by multinational corporations

Netherlands: Anti-immigrant Freedom Party leading polls ahead of general elections
 18/02/2017, Pieter Brans, Socialist Alternative (CWI in Netherlands), Amsterdam:
Only a choice between the “regular” and far-right?

Solidarity: French presidential candidate Mélenchon backs #JobstownNotGuilty campaign
17/02/2017, socialistworld.net :
Support the international solidarity campaign

CWI Comment and Analysis

ANALYSIS

Italy: Democratic Party splits and 5-Star Movement in crisis
22/03/2017, Marco Veruggio, ControCorrrente, (CWI in Italy) :
Class struggle can build real left force

Brazil: National day of strikes and protests shows Temer can be beaten


 17/03/2017, André Ferrari LSR (CWI in Brazil) :
For a one-day general strike as the next step

Yemen: Workers and their families left to starve by multi-billionaire companies
16/03/2017, Cedric Gerome, CWI :
International campaign needed to force companies to pay

Ireland North: Snap election raises sectarian temperature    
14/03/2017, Daniel Waldron, Socialist Party (CWI Ireland), Belfast :
Workers need strong socialist alternative at ballot box and in unions

International Women’s Day 2017: A century on from the Russian Revolution
06/03/2017, Clare Doyle, CWI :
Demonstrations world-wide swelled by anti-Trump anger

February revolution 1917: What lessons for today?
 21/02/2017, Peter Taaffe, Socialist Party (CWI in England & Wales), printed in the Socialist (paper of the Socialist Party):
23 February 1917 (8 March in today’s calendar) marked the beginning of the socialist revolution in Russia, which sparked a revolutionary wave that would travel around the world.

India: Upheaval in Tamil Nadu
 09/02/2017, Sajith Attepuram, New Socialist Alternative (NSA) (CWI India) :
Corruption, nepotism, and other crimes of ruling party exposed

Britain: Universal basic income demand gains ground
08/02/2017, Judy Beishon, from The Socialist (weekly newspaper of the Socialist Party – CWI England & Wales) :
What approach should socialists take?

CWI and Izquierda Revolucionaria – Towards unification
06/02/2017, Socialistworld.net :
Joint declaration of the CWI’s IEC and Izquierda Revolucionaria’s IEC

France: After Sarkozy, Juppé and Valls, now Fillon is on the way out
06/02/2017, Alex Rouillard, Gauche Révolutionnaire (CWI in France) :
Space opening up to left of Socialist Party

Syria: Is an end to the war in sight?
03/02/2017, Serge Jordan (CWI) :
New movements for change will need to arm themselves with the lessons of the Syrian tragedy

Sri Lanka: The year 2017
31/01/2017, Siritunga Jayasuriya, United Socialist Party (CWI in Sri Lanka) :
Between oppression and struggle

Canada: Where are Trudeau’s ‘Sunny Ways’?
 31/01/2017, Tim Heffernan, Socialist Alternative (CWI Canada), Toronto

:
Battles of Indigenous peoples, youth, workers will test Liberal government

Russian Revolution Centenary: January 1917 - On the eve of revolution
29/01/2017, Niall Mulholland, from 1917revolution.org :
War, hunger, hated Tsarist regime: class tensions reach breaking point

Afghanistan: The limits of US power
28/01/2017, Judy Beishon, from Socialism Today (February 2017 issue), monthly magazine of the Socialist Party (CWI England & Wales)<br />
<br />
:
Imperialism’s 15-year adventure a bloody catastrophe for millions

US: Build 100 days of resistance to Trump’s agenda!
27/01/2017, Bryan Koulouris, Socialist Alternative, US :
Establishment deeply divided as mass resistance explodes

Millions on women's marches around the world
25/01/2017, Editorial from the Socialist, paper of the Socialist Party (CWI in England & Wales) and reports from US marches :
Reports from mass women's marches against Trump

China: New US President’s approach to China
21/01/2017, Vincent Kolo, chinaworker.info :
Outbursts raise fears of confrontation

Ireland North: Snap elections called to Stormont Assembly
17/01/2017, Daniel Waldron, Socialist Party (CWI Ireland), Belfast :
Build a socialist alternative to the ‘Orange’ versus ‘Green’ headcount

Spain: What kind of Podemos do workers and youth need?
17/01/2017, Izquierda Revolucionaria, Spanish state, editorial :
Debate within leadership touches on fundamental issues for future of party

US: Trump prepares vicious attacks
 05/01/2017, Philip Locker and Tom Crean, Socialist Alternative (US):
Mass resistance needed!

Russian Revolution centenary
02/01/2017, Editorial from Socialism Today, Dec/Jan 2017 edition:
Defending the legacy in a new era

2017:Upheaval and fightback will continue
01/01/2017, Peter Taaffe, Socialist Party (CWI in England & Wales) general secretary :
Everything to play for in 2017

Britain's shifting political contours
 22/12/2016, Hannah Sell, Socialist Party (CWI in England & Wales) from Socialism Today Dec/Jan 2017 edition :
Capitalist establishment in disarray

CWI International Executive Committee: European capitalism “battered by events”
16/12/2016, Kevin Henry, Socialist Party (CWI in Ireland) :
Report of discussion on Europe at CWI IEC meeting in November