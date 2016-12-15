US: Why did Washington order air strikes on Syria?

deutsch |  english |  español  |  français  |  italiano  |  nederlands  |  polski  |  português  |  svenska  |  türkçe  |  中文  |  عربي  |  русский

Why did Washington order air strikes on Syria?

10/04/2017: No support for Trump or Assad – For workers’ unity

  US

Britain
Gibraltar, EU guidelines, Ukip in crisis…

10/04/2017: Fight for a socialist Brexit

  Britain

France
Groundswell of support for left candidates in presidential race

08/04/2017: Old political elite discredited

  France

Sweden
Terror in Stockholm

08/04/2017: Shock quickly followed by strong showing of solidarity

  Sweden

Yemen
TOTAL and G4S lie to cover up their crimes

08/04/2017: Open letter to Reuters, on behalf of 115 security guards previously working for TOTAL and G4S in Yemen

  Yemen

US/Syria
Trump orders missile strikes against Shayrat air base

07/04/2017: Attacks ratchet-up Syrian conflict and fuel tensions between powers

  Syria

Ireland North
Brexit and the border

06/04/2017: Working class opposed to return to conflicts - need unity to create socialist alternative

  Ireland North

South Africa
ANC President Zuma purges cabinet

05/04/2017: Political situation demands the launch of a mass workers’ party

  South Africa

Ireland
State attempts to gag the Jobstown Not Guilty campaign

04/04/2017: Historic "Assembly for Justice" defies attempts to silence protest

  Ireland Republic

Yemen
Successful international day of action against TOTAL

03/04/2017: Protests around the world on March 31 showed solidarity with Yemeni workers, victims of exploitation and gangsterism by TOTAL and G4S

  Yemen

Serbia
Parody candidate, ‘Beli’, second in polls for presidential elections

01/04/2017: Government alarmed by "poor striking back!"

  Serbia

Ireland South
Solidarity strike action brings public transport to a halt

31/03/2017: “Establishment worried working class is willing to stand up”

  Ireland Republic

Ireland South
Jobstown defendants face imprisonment for defending right to protest and free speech

31/03/2017: State prosecutors attempt to gag Jobstown defendants

  Ireland Republic

Turkey
President Erdogan seeks dictatorial powers in April referendum

30/03/2017: Vote ‘NO’ gains momentum

  Turkey

Ireland North
Martin McGuinness - from IRA leader to Stormont minister

29/03/2017: The IRA campaign, the ‘peace process’ and the working class

  Ireland North

Greece
H&M workers score victory against management plans

28/03/2017: Despite very difficult times, struggle can bring results

  Greece

 Solidarity
#JobstownNotGuilty international day of action a huge success

28/03/2017: Over 30 protests around the world and 88 MPs/MEPs pledge support

  Solidarity

Russia/Belarus
A week-end of mass protests

27/03/2017: New spring of protest opens up, as 1,000s arrested

  Russia

Hong Kong
Creeping “coup” by Chinese dictatorship

27/03/2017: Defend the four Hong Kong legislators

  Hong Kong

Britain
Terror attack at Westminster

24/03/2017: Unite against terror, racism and war

  Britain

Italy
Democratic Party splits and 5-Star Movement in crisis

22/03/2017: Class struggle can build real left force

  Italy

Belarus
Protesters flood onto streets demanding scrapping of “law against parasites”

21/03/2017: President Lukashenko must go!

  Belarus

Spain
Student strike empties classes and fills streets on 9 March

21/03/2017: Over 100,000 take to the streets in SE demonstrations

  Spain

Scotland
Second referendum on independence?

18/03/2017: SNP fire the starting gun but offer no solutions to austerity

  Scotland

Brazil
National day of strikes and protests shows Temer can be beaten

17/03/2017: For a one-day general strike as the next step

  Brazil

South Africa
Unity against poverty, crime and xenophobia

17/03/2017: Capitalist politicians use xenophobia to divert attention from failures of profit system

  South Africa

 International Women’s Day
March in Malaysia and week of activity in Belgium

16/03/2017: Reports from Kuala Lumpur and Brussels

  Women

Netherlands
Election result a colossal defeat for austerity government

16/03/2017: Oppose Wilders and the ‘mainstream’ right – Build a mass workers’ party that struggles for socialism

  Netherlands

Yemen
Workers and their families left to starve by multi-billionaire companies

16/03/2017: International campaign needed to force companies to pay

  Yemen

Russian Revolution
March 1917 - After the fall of Czarism, what next for the revolution?

16/03/2017: New article on 1917revolution.org

  Russian Revolution

 International Women’s Day
Widespread action in the former Soviet Union and in Brazil

15/03/2017: Demonstrations in Paris...

  Women

Hong Kong
Protest against LSG Sky Chefs dismissal of union chairman

14/03/2017: Ng Chi-Fai sacked for organising union by multinational’s Hong Kong division – international solidarity needed

  Hong Kong

Ireland North
Snap election raises sectarian temperature    

14/03/2017: Workers need strong socialist alternative at ballot box and in unions

  Ireland North

Quebec
Counter protest against far-right

13/03/2017: Rise of Islamophobia and right-wing reaction poses new challenges to the left

  Quebec

 International Women's Day
Speech by Kshama Sawant

12/03/2017: Video of 8 March rally in Seattle

  Women

  US   

US

Why did Washington order air strikes on Syria?

www.socialistworld.net, 10/04/2017
website of the committee for a workers' international, CWI

No support for Trump or Assad – For workers’ unity

Tom Crean, Socialist Alternative, New York

Working people in the U.S. and around the world were understandably horrified by the images of children dying from Sarin gas in Idlib, Syria. It is only the latest barbaric act in a civil war that has seen 400,000 die and millions driven from their homes.

Donald Trump seized this moment to order a military strike on a Syrian airbase on Thursday night proclaiming “It is in this vital national security interest of the United States to prevent and deter the spread and use of deadly chemical weapons.” There is no doubt that the Assad regime is a vicious dictatorship responsible for countless atrocities against ordinary people in Syria, although questions have been raised about their responsibility for Sarin gas in the Idlib attack. But Trump’s response reeks of hypocrisy when his administration is also at this moment ramping up a bombing campaign against ISIS in Syria and Iraq, leading to increasing civilian casualties including hundreds in one strike alone in Mosul. U.S. imperialism has also been supporting Saudi Arabia in its brutal campaign in Yemen against Houthi rebels which is leading to massive casualties, a collapsing economy and potential mass starvation. Trump’s attack on Syria takes place at the same time he has acted to prevent any refugees fleeing the war-torn country from coming to the U.S.

Socialist Alternative opposes the endless U.S. military interventions in the Middle East which are the main source of the massive crisis facing the people of Iraq, Syria and the region, from the Persian Gulf War to the 2003 invasion of Iraq, and long before. Together with the Committee for a Workers International (CWI), with which Socialist Alternative is in political solidarity, we supported the Arab Spring and mass uprising against the Assad regime in 2011 but explained that the intervention of foreign powers in Syria then helped turn the situation into a communal civil war. Saudi Arabia, Turkey and the U.S. have backed various anti-Assad forces while Iran and Russia have supported the regime. Trump’s action could be a “one-off,” but it could also be the beginning of deeper U.S. involvement in the Syrian conflict which will in no way help the suffering people. It may also lead to an extremely dangerous and unpredictable standoff with Putin’s Russia, Assad’s main backer, which has a major military presence in Syria.

Trump’s military attack was immediately backed up by key leaders in the Republican and Democratic Party. Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer called it “right thing to do.” Hillary Clinton declared on Thursday that she favored completely destroying Syria’s air bases. This shows that the ruling class and the political establishment will rally behind an imperial presidency and the assertion of American power even when the individual holding the office is the dangerous and unstable Donald Trump. They could not care less about the Syrian people, but they are very happy to see a shift away from “America first” isolationism which Trump proclaimed during his election campaign, including his (then) explicit opposition to deeper involvement in the Middle East conflicts beyond fighting ISIS.

Trump's plummeting support

While Trump claims that he was moved by the horrible images from Idlib, it is clear that the main purpose of this attack was to distract from his plummeting poll numbers and domestic troubles including the rejection of the Muslim ban by the courts after mass protests and more recently the failure to pass Trumpcare. While the Senate managed to get Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Gorsuch through, key parts of his agenda are in danger because of mass opposition and deep divisions in the Republican Party.

Trump may also be using this as an opportunity to demonstrate that he will take on Russia, given the Congressional investigations into Russia’s alleged interference in last year’s presidential election on Trump’s behalf and the ties between Trump associates and the Putin regime. Trump’s shift is also illustrated by removing Bannon from the National Security Council and his giving the generals freer rein to carry out attacks in the Middle East.

Capitalism and imperialism have created the all-sided disaster facing the people of Syria. The working class and youth of the Middle East, the U.S., and all over the world, need to build a mass anti-war movement and develop powerful working class parties, with bold socialist policies, to counter the war, terror and poverty of this brutal system.

 



