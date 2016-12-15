CWI Announcement: Re-launch of socialistworld.net

Re-launch of socialistworld.net

www.socialistworld.net, 12/04/2017

website of the committee for a workers' international, CWI

Revamped CWI site for a new phase of global struggles of workers and youth

Socialistworld.net

The Committee for a Workers’ International (CWI) is pleased to announce that its website, socialistworld.net, will be re-launched over the coming Easter holiday period. While maintaining the same basic format, major changes and improvements, including up-to-date layout and design, have been made to socialistworld.net. This will include more use of videos and other media, to argue the case for socialism.

Fittingly, the relaunch takes place in the same week, 100 years ago, of the return of Bolshevik leader, Lenin, to Russia, during the momentous year of 1917. By the time the exiled Lenin was able to arrive at Finland Station, in Petrograd, the February revolution had seen the overthrow of the Tsar and the formation of the bourgeois Provisional Government (which included Menshevik and Socialist Revolutionary ministers), as well as Soviets (councils) of workers, soldiers and peasants, leading to a situation of ‘dual power’.

Importance of ideas – April 1917

Immediately upon arriving back in Russia, Lenin’s launched a political and ideological struggle to re-orientate the Bolshevik party towards a clear perspective of complete opposition to the pro-war and pro-capitalist Provisional Government and for ‘all power to the Soviets’ i.e. for the working class to conquer power and for international socialist revolution. Lenin’s struggle was an essential factor in preparing the way for the successful October 1917 socialist revolution.

During this 100th anniversary of the revolution, the revamped socialistworld.net site will have prominent links to the 1917revolution.org site, which was launched by the CWI earlier this year to celebrate and defend October.

Socialistworld.net was launched in 1998 by the Committee for a Workers’ International (CWI), with sections, supporters and co-thinkers in over 45 countries. The CWI is a campaigning organization, which is part of the struggle to overthrow the rule of big business and global capitalism. We fight for a democratic socialist society internationally.

Over nearly 20 years, the CWI site has provided thousands of articles to readers across the world, giving a daily socialist analysis of current news events and the world situation. Our last major revamp took place in March 2010.

Now, to work to meet the needs of reporting and analysising in the new world situation, as class struggles intensifies, and as the crisis of capitalism deepens, we will publish a significantly revamped socialistworld.net. The Editors would like to extend special thanks to the comrades from Izquierda Revolucionaria (Spanish state) who provided expert assistance for the relaunch.

Join the socialists!

The new revamped socialistworld.net is an important step forward for the CWI. To enable us to continue publishing, and to expand and make future improvements to the site, socialistworld.net requires resources, both financial and human. We always need more translators, to allow socialist ideas to get to as large an audience as possible. If you would like to help with translation, please contact us.

Moreover, if you agree with our ideas and the need to fight for a socialist alternative, join us today!

cwi@worldsoc.co.uk