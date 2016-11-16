 World capitalism in deep crisis

|
latest news
22/12/2016: Solidarity needed with the workers and their families
22/12/2016: Capitalist establishment in disarray
20/12/2016: The need for a socialist alternative
19/12/2016: Letters to embassies worldwide demanding end to dictatorshi
19/12/2016: Protest around the world on Trump’s inauguration, January 20 and 21
17/12/2016: Fight for a socialist Brexit
16/12/2016: Report of discussion on Europe at CWI IEC meeting in November
15/12/2016: Elan Axelbank interviewed on Fox News
15/12/2016: Protest over unpaid wages and for direct employment!
14/12/2016: Report of first session of the CWI International Executive Committee, discussing World Relations
14/12/2016: No party in Italy has solution for long-term problems of workers and youth
13/12/2016: Inspiring meeting attended by over 90 comrades from over 35 countries
10/12/2016: Long-serving Socialist Party member and pioneer of socialistworld.net
09/12/2016: Political motive not ruled out
08/12/2016: Perspectives documents agreed by November CWI international meeting
08/12/2016: Fight for an anti-austerity, socialist party - readmit expelled socialists
07/12/2016: Authorities agree to re-route oil pipeline
06/12/2016: Government rocked back by historic mobilisations
06/12/2016: Resignation opens opportunity for workers and youth to fight for a better future
05/12/2016: Solidarity in defence of CWI members and symphthisers
02/12/2016: Mass student strikes force PP government to retreat
30/11/2016: Escalation of the struggle needed to overthrow repressive regime
28/11/2016: United workers’ struggle only antidote against Erdoğan’s rule
27/11/2016: We must prepare massive resistance!
26/11/2016: Battle zone of proxy conflicts. United working class opposition needed
26/11/2016: Castro's life and the Cuban Revolution
24/11/2016: Xi Jinping becomes “core leader”
22/11/2016: Hundreds rally to celebrate 30th anniversary of SE and 40th anniversary of Izquierda Revolucionaria / El Militante
21/11/2016: The struggle of Baluchi people
19/11/2016: Modi unleashes war on poor
18/11/2016: IMF led austerity budget has unveiled in Sri Lanka
17/11/2016: “Nothing short of a coup”
16/11/2016: Struggle, internationalism and socialism, these ideas - and how powerful they can be in action, electrified the magnificent rallies and workshops of the Socialism 2016 weekend.
16/11/2016: An electrifying and powerful weekend which put socialism back on the
agenda
12/11/2016: In less than 24 hours, 40,000 people answered our call
|
World capitalism in deep crisis
www.socialistworld.net, 08/12/2016
website of the committee for a workers' international, CWI
Perspectives documents agreed by November CWI international meeting
CWI
CWI: Perspectives documents agreed by November CWI international meeting
Documents on perspectives for the World situation, Europe, the Middle East and Latin America were presented to a recent meeting of the International Executive Committee (IEC) of the Committee for a Workers’ International (CWI). The very successful meeting was attended by comrades from over 35 countries from Europe, Latin America, Africa and Asia. The meeting agreed amendments to the documents, which we publish below in pdf form the.
Further reports of the main plenary discussions at the IEC meeting will be published on socialisworld.net over the next few days.
socialistworld.net
1. World persepectives
2. Europe
3. Middle East
4. Latin America
|
Obituary: John Sharpe (1953-2016)
10/12/2016, Alison Hill, Socialist Party (CWI England & Wales) :
Long-serving Socialist Party member and pioneer of socialistworld.net
US: Anti-Trump protests
12/11/2016, Brian Watson, Socialist Alternative, US :
In less than 24 hours, 40,000 people answered our call
Crisis of social democracy in Britain
19/10/2016, Peter Taaffe, from next issue of Socialism Today (monthly magazine of the Socialist Party England and Wales) :
Which way forward for the Left?
US: The disastrous failure of ‘lesser evilism’
18/10/2016, Patrick Ayers and Ty Moore, Socialist Alternative (originally published at CounterPunch.org) :
Change through mass struggle - a new party should act as an organizing and for solidarity
Spain: Crisis in social democracy
17/10/2016, Juan Ignacio Ramos, Izquierda Revolucionaria general secretary, from Socialism Today (monthly magazine of the Socialist Party England and Wales) :
PSOE and the class struggle
Israel: Shimon Peres and the ‘peace dove’ myth
10/10/2016, Shahar Benhorin and Yasha Marmer, Socialist Struggle Movement (CWI Israel-Palestine) :
A life spent strengthening big capital, militarism and national oppression of Palestinians