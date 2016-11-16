 World capitalism in deep crisis

Subscribe to our newsletter insert your email address: Yes, I want to subscribe news@socialistworld.net. Please remove me from list Enter your e-mail address : Confirm e-mail:

Fill in form or send an e-mail to cwi@worldsoc.co.uk. name: email: country: address: phone: I want to join the CWI Contact with members of the CWI in my region More information Subscribe to the newsletter

Documents on perspectives for the World situation, Europe, the Middle East and Latin America were presented to a recent meeting of the International Executive Committee (IEC) of the Committee for a Workers’ International (CWI). The very successful meeting was attended by comrades from over 35 countries from Europe, Latin America, Africa and Asia. The meeting agreed amendments to the documents, which we publish below in pdf form the. Further reports of the main plenary discussions at the IEC meeting will be published on socialisworld.net over the next few days.

www. socialistworld .net, 08/12/2016 website of the committee for a workers' international, CWI

12/11/2016: In less than 24 hours, 40,000 people answered our call

16/11/2016: An electrifying and powerful weekend which put socialism back on the agenda

16/11/2016: Struggle, internationalism and socialism, these ideas - and how powerful they can be in action, electrified the magnificent rallies and workshops of the Socialism 2016 weekend.

18/11/2016: IMF led austerity budget has unveiled in Sri Lanka

21/11/2016: The struggle of Baluchi people

22/11/2016: Hundreds rally to celebrate 30th anniversary of SE and 40th anniversary of Izquierda Revolucionaria / El Militante

26/11/2016: Castro's life and the Cuban Revolution

27/11/2016: We must prepare massive resistance!

28/11/2016: United workers’ struggle only antidote against Erdoğan’s rule

30/11/2016: Escalation of the struggle needed to overthrow repressive regime

05/12/2016: Solidarity in defence of CWI members and symphthisers

06/12/2016: Resignation opens opportunity for workers and youth to fight for a better future

08/12/2016: Fight for an anti-austerity, socialist party - readmit expelled socialists

09/12/2016: Political motive not ruled out

10/12/2016: Long-serving Socialist Party member and pioneer of socialistworld.net

13/12/2016: Inspiring meeting attended by over 90 comrades from over 35 countries

14/12/2016: No party in Italy has solution for long-term problems of workers and youth

14/12/2016: Report of first session of the CWI International Executive Committee, discussing World Relations

15/12/2016: Protest over unpaid wages and for direct employment!

16/12/2016: Report of discussion on Europe at CWI IEC meeting in November

19/12/2016: Protest around the world on Trump’s inauguration, January 20 and 21

19/12/2016: Letters to embassies worldwide demanding end to dictatorshi

20/12/2016: The need for a socialist alternative

22/12/2016: Solidarity needed with the workers and their families

Romania: New government, old policies

20/12/2016, Vladimir Bortun, Mana de Lucru (CWI supporters in Romania):

The need for a socialist alternative

Kazakhstan: Fifth anniversary of Zhanaozen massacre

19/12/2016, socialistworld.net :

Letters to embassies worldwide demanding end to dictatorshi

Solidarity: Global days of protest to #ResistTrump

19/12/2016, Appeal for international solidarity and protest action :

Protest around the world on Trump’s inauguration, January 20 and 21

Britain: Establishment EU crisis deepens

17/12/2016, Editorial of the Socialist (weekly paper of the Socialist Party, CWI England & Wales) :

Fight for a socialist Brexit

Greece: Athens bus cleaners once again out in struggle

15/12/2016, Xekinima (Greek section of the CWI) Reporters :

Protest over unpaid wages and for direct employment!

Italy: Stop-gap government appointed

14/12/2016, Chris Thomas, ControCorrente (CWI in Italy) :

No party in Italy has solution for long-term problems of workers and youth

CWI: International Executive Committee meeting underlines huge potential

13/12/2016, Judy Beishon, article for the Socialist, paper of the Socialist Party (CWI in England & Wales):

Inspiring meeting attended by over 90 comrades from over 35 countries

Obituary: John Sharpe (1953-2016)

10/12/2016, Alison Hill, Socialist Party (CWI England & Wales) :

Long-serving Socialist Party member and pioneer of socialistworld.net

Britain: No more concessions to Labour right!

08/12/2016, Editorial from The Socialist (weekly paper of the Socialist Party, CWI England & Wales):

Fight for an anti-austerity, socialist party - readmit expelled socialists

US: Victory at Standing Rock

07/12/2016, Tony Wilsdon, Socialist Alternative (US):

Authorities agree to re-route oil pipeline



Spain: Students' union beats PP government

06/12/2016, Statement by Sindicato de Estudiantes (Students Union), Spain:

Government rocked back by historic mobilisations

Italy: Big defeat for Renzi in referendum vote

06/12/2016, Editorial from ‘Resistenze’, monthly paper of ControCorrente (CWI in Italy) :

Resignation opens opportunity for workers and youth to fight for a better future

Portugal: Witch hunt in Left Bloc?

05/12/2016, Socialismo Revolucionario (CWI in Portugal) reporters :

Solidarity in defence of CWI members and symphthisers

Kashmir: Brutal suppression of uprising

26/11/2016, TU Senan, CWI :

Battle zone of proxy conflicts. United working class opposition needed

Spain: Students' Union surges forward in historic congress

22/11/2016, Danny Byrne, CWI :

Hundreds rally to celebrate 30th anniversary of SE and 40th anniversary of Izquierda Revolucionaria / El Militante

Pakistan: ISIS terrorists attack Sufi shrine

21/11/2016, Kristofer Lundberg, Socialist Justice Party (CWI Sweden) :

The struggle of Baluchi people

India: ‘Demonetisation’ shock

19/11/2016, Isai Priya, Tamil Solidarity :

Modi unleashes war on poor

Socialism 2016: Electrifying and powerful weekend puts socialism on the agenda

16/11/2016, Socialist Party (CWI in England & Wales) reporters :

Struggle, internationalism and socialism, these ideas - and how powerful they can be in action, electrified the magnificent rallies and workshops of the Socialism 2016 weekend.

Video: Socialism 2016, London

16/11/2016, Socialistworld.net:

An electrifying and powerful weekend which put socialism back on the agenda