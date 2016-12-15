deutsch |  english |  español  |  français  |  italiano  |  nederlands  |  polski  |  português  |  svenska  |  türkçe  |  中文  |  عربي  |  русский

Spain
Pablo Iglesias wins clear victory in Podemos congress

15/02/2017: Time to build the class struggle on the streets

  Spain

US
A socialist strategy to defeat Trump

14/02/2017: Escalate the resistance toward shutdowns on March 8 and May 1!

  US

Greece
Athens’ bus cleaners win bulk of wages owed

14/02/2017: The struggle continues!

  Greece

Scotland
Greens back SNP government austerity budget

13/02/2017: TUSC council elections candidates put forward 100% anti-austerity programme

  Scotland

India
Upheaval in Tamil Nadu

09/02/2017: Corruption, nepotism, and other crimes of ruling party exposed

  India

Britain
Universal basic income demand gains ground

08/02/2017: What approach should socialists take?

  Britain

Yemen
Workers protest at parliament against TOTAL and G4S

07/02/2017: Security workers demand wages and arrest of colleagues’ killers

  Yemen

CWI and Izquierda Revolucionaria – Towards unification

06/02/2017: Joint declaration of the CWI’s IEC and Izquierda Revolucionaria’s IEC

  Spain

France
After Sarkozy, Juppé and Valls, now Fillon is on the way out

06/02/2017: Space opening up to left of Socialist Party

  France

Romania
Biggest street protests since 1989

04/02/2017: What position should the left take?

  Romania

Syria
Is an end to the war in sight?

03/02/2017: New movements for change will need to arm themselves with the lessons of the Syrian tragedy

  Syria

Quebec
Terrorist Attack in Québec City

01/02/2017: Counter terrorism and hate with solidarity

  Quebec

 CWI
9th Latin American school a success

31/01/2017: Over 200 participate in Sao Paolo CWI continental gathering

  CWI

Sri Lanka
The year 2017

31/01/2017: Between oppression and struggle

  Sri Lanka

Canada
Where are Trudeau’s ‘Sunny Ways’?

31/01/2017: Battles of Indigenous peoples, youth, workers will test Liberal government

  Canada

US
Airport protests help block Trump travel ban

30/01/2017: Defend immigrant communities

  US

Russian Revolution Centenary
January 1917 - On the eve of revolution

29/01/2017: War, hunger, hated Tsarist regime: class tensions reach breaking point

  Russian Revolution

China
CWI member Hu Xufang forced to flee

28/01/2017: Xu and his family are victims of China’s deepening police crackdown

  China

Afghanistan
The limits of US power

28/01/2017: Imperialism’s 15-year adventure a bloody catastrophe for millions

  Afghanistan

US
Build 100 days of resistance to Trump’s agenda!

27/01/2017: Establishment deeply divided as mass resistance explodes

  US

Russia
Duma legislates to decriminalise domestic violence

26/01/2017: For unified struggle for women’s rights and against capitalism

  Russia

Tamil Nadu
Mass protests against state repression

26/01/2017: Support the right to assemble and protest - release those arrested immediately!

  India

Millions on women's marches around the world

25/01/2017: Reports from mass women's marches against Trump

  US

Bangladesh
Hartal protest against power plant

25/01/2017: Follows mass strike of garment workers in December

  Bangladesh

Côte d’Ivoire
Social revolts shake Ouattara regime

24/01/2017: Public sector strike and soldiers’ mutiny expose reality behind “economic growth”

  Ivory Coast

Taiwan
US foreign policy under Trump

24/01/2017: Island risks being pawn in his game

  Taiwan

US
CWI joins protests around the world against Trump

23/01/2017: Photo gallery selection of CWI actions during weekend of mass protests

  US

US
Kshama Sawant responds to Trump inauguration speech

23/01/2017: Socialist council member speaks

  US

China
New US President’s approach to China

21/01/2017: Outbursts raise fears of confrontation

  China

Russian Revolution Centenary
New site celebrates and defends October socialist revolution

20/01/2017: 1917revolution.org brings rich lessons of 100 years ago to wide audience

  History

Kazakhstan
Regime increases repression

20/01/2017: Citizens forced to register with police at all times

  Kazakhstan

US
Global resistance against Trump’s inauguration

20/01/2017: CWI organizes protests as millions prepare to fight Trump’s agenda

  US

Portugal
Purge in the Left Bloc

20/01/2017: 6 CWI members expelled in undemocratic attack

  Portugal

Ireland North
Snap elections called to Stormont Assembly

17/01/2017: Build a socialist alternative to the ‘Orange’ versus ‘Green’ headcount

  Ireland North

Spain
What kind of Podemos do workers and youth need?

17/01/2017: Debate within leadership touches on fundamental issues for future of party

  Spain

  Greece   

Greece

Athens’ bus cleaners win bulk of wages owed

www.socialistworld.net, 14/02/2017
website of the committee for a workers' international, CWI

The struggle continues!

Eleni Mitsou (Xekinima - CWI Greece) and Apostolis Cassimere’s (Board Member of OASA - Athens Bus Workers’ Union)

After many months of struggle, the redundant cleaners at OSY (Athens Bus Company) managed to get the bulk of their accrued money from the company. This is a very important victory which shows that, even in these difficult times in Greece, united and determined struggle can bring results!

The payment of the money owed to the cleaners started the next day after their protest outside Maximou Mansion, the “home of the Prime Minister”. On February 2nd, the cleaners tried to approach Maximou Mansion but were confronted by riot policemen, who did not hesitate to attack them. The cleaners had been on the streets more or less every day since the beginning of November, demanding payment of their wages which by that time were equal to six months. The cleaners were out on struggle even during Christmas holidays, in freezing Athens, with temperatures around 0o C. They were frequently in the mass media, which though controlled by the establishment could not pretend not to see this determined struggle. The government was really cornered over this issue and the attack of the riot police against unpaid and sacked female workers, on 2 February, forced an about turn, as it became main news on many establishment media, not to mention the social media on the internet.

Shortly after the confrontation with the police, a delegation of the cleaners was allowed to meet with C. Vernardakis, Ministry of the State. and his associates. The day after that meeting, the payment of the owed money started and over the next three to four days, each cleaner received 3,000-4,000 euros! The cleaners are still owed between 700 and 1,500 euros.

OSY’s management continues to put up obstacles

The cleaners will continue to fight for full repayment (as well as for their reemployment). Once again they have to deal with the hostility of the management of OSY (appointed by the SYRIZA government) who say that the cleaners have been fully paid. What actually happened is that the company’s CEO, Anagnostopoulos, paid the cleaners on the basis of the information given to him by a mafia-contractor – he refused to consult with the workers themselves. It is worth noting that for months the cleaners could not find the contractor, who abandoned his office and disappeared. But Anagnostopoulos managed to find him, in a matter of hours, meet with him and accepted all the documents concerning the money he gave to him, without consulting the workers.

One year of determined struggle

The cleaners’ struggle began in January 2016, as the contractor company for which they were working, Link Up, left them unpaid for months, did not pay them their legal wages, forced them to clean twice as many buses as was cited by the contract, did not give them protective clothing (gloves, work shoes, etc.) or even adequate cleaning – for months, the buses were “cleaned” with plain water.

The first round of this fight was completed in May 2016 when through mobilizations they managed to get their money owed and better pay, based on the legal minimum wage for hard, all night work – until then the contractor paid 450 euros per month, which is far from the legitimate salary they should get, i.e. around 650 euros monthly.

The second round of the cleaners’ struggle concerned the adoption of legislation allowing direct contracts with the company and expulsion of the contractors. Many of the cleaners have worked for 10, 15, up to 23 years in a row, passing from one contractor to another and not having any of the rights of fellow drivers, technicians, guards etc. employed directly by OSY, have.

Last August (2016) and again during the autumn, two bills were passed that allowed OSY to conclude direct contracts with the cleaners and to prosecute contractors. The abovementioned laws do not ensure permanent and stable employment but still they are an important step for the cleaners, which liberate them from the terror, stealing wages and mafia methods of the contractors.

Both the CEO and the chairwoman of OSY did not want to implement any of the above laws to this date. So the cleaners remained under contract with Link Up, who did not pay any wages, until December (when the cleaners were kicked out of job).

“We want our jobs back!”

The payment of the bulk of the money owed is an important victory that fills cleaners with confidence and determination. The third round of this battle, with almost daily protests at government ministries, the parliament buildings and late evening blockades of OSY’s bus stands, has not yet reached its end. The next goal is (apart from the full payment of all the wages owed) to force OSY to proceed to sign direct contracts with the cleaners, and to kick out the contractors.

This battle will continue! Victory to the cleaners’ struggle!

Below is media footgage of protests by the Athens' bus cleaners:

http://www.alphatv.gr/news/society/diamartyria-apliroton-katharistrion-oasa-exo-apo-maximoy

http://www.alphatv.gr/news/society/katharistries-dyo-tahytiton

 



  Greece   

