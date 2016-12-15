deutsch |  english |  español  |  français  |  italiano  |  nederlands  |  polski  |  português  |  svenska  |  türkçe  |  中文  |  عربي  |  русский

 International Women's Day
Widespread action in the former Soviet Union and in Brazil

15/03/2017: Demonstrations in Kuala Lumpur and Paris

Hong Kong
Protest against LSG Sky Chefs dismissal of union chairman

14/03/2017: Ng Chi-Fai sacked for organising union by multinational’s Hong Kong division – international solidarity needed

  Hong Kong

Ireland North
Snap election raises sectarian temperature    

14/03/2017: Workers need strong socialist alternative at ballot box and in unions

  Ireland North

Quebec
Counter protest against far-right

13/03/2017: Rise of Islamophobia and right-wing reaction poses new challenges to the left

  Quebec

 International Women's Day
Speech by Kshama Sawant

12/03/2017: Video of 8 March rally in Seattle

  Women

 International Women’s Day
Millions join marches and take action

10/03/2017: Socialists around the world demand an end to women’s oppression

  Women

 Hong Kong
Women’s march against sexism and racism

09/03/2017: International Women’s Day: “Solidarity with global mass protests and women’s strikes”

  Women

 Spain
Hundreds of thousands participate in International Women’s day student strike

08/03/2017: ‘Libres y Combativas’ and Sindicato de Estudiantes call strike against sexist violence and for working class women's rights

  Women

Pakistan
Political spectacle of the ruling class

08/03/2017: Most workers underemployed, 40% in poverty - situation demands new workers’ party

  Pakistan

 International Women’s Day 2017
A century on from the Russian Revolution

06/03/2017: Demonstrations world-wide swelled by anti-Trump anger

  Women

Britain
Massive demo shows battle to save the NHS can be won

06/03/2017: Up to 250,000 march in national protest, organised from below

  Britain

Egypt
Price hikes hit workers and middle classes

04/03/2017: Falling support for dictator Sisi portends growing opposition

  Egypt

Hong Kong’s sham election

03/03/2017: Pan-democrats sink to new low by supporting “lesser evil” John Tsang

  Hong Kong

US
Socialist response to Trump’s address to joint session of congress

02/03/2017: Kshama Sawant, Socialist Alternative councillor, speaks

  US

Catalonia
Historic demonstration in Barcelona in support of refugees

25/02/2017: 'Volem acollir'

  Spain

Sweden
“Who could believe it?"

24/02/2017: What is behind Trump's attack?

  Sweden

Britain/Ireland
Dublin's #JobstownNotGuilty

23/02/2017: Defend the right to protest - stop this political vendetta!

  Ireland Republic

Ireland
A web of intrigue sparks government crisis

22/02/2017: Smear campaign against a prominent police whistleblower

  Ireland Republic

February revolution 1917
What lessons for today?

21/02/2017: 23 February 1917 (8 March in today’s calendar) marked the beginning of the socialist revolution in Russia, which sparked a revolutionary wave that would travel around the world.

  Russian Revolution

 Yemen
International protests in support of TOTAL/G4S workers

20/02/2017: Solidarity spreads for victims of wage robbery and killing by multinational corporations

  Solidarity, Yemen

Netherlands
Anti-immigrant Freedom Party leading polls ahead of general elections

18/02/2017: Only a choice between the “regular” and far-right?

  Netherlands

 Solidarity
French presidential candidate Mélenchon backs #JobstownNotGuilty campaign

17/02/2017: Support the international solidarity campaign

  Solidarity

Britain
Council cuts can be fought - and they must be

16/02/2017: Corbyn needs to stand up to Brexit rebels

  Aceh

Spain
Pablo Iglesias wins clear victory in Podemos congress

15/02/2017: Time to build the class struggle on the streets

  Spain

US
A socialist strategy to defeat Trump

14/02/2017: Escalate the resistance toward shutdowns on March 8 and May 1!

  US

Greece
Athens’ bus cleaners win bulk of wages owed

14/02/2017: The struggle continues!

  Greece

Scotland
Greens back SNP government austerity budget

13/02/2017: TUSC council elections candidates put forward 100% anti-austerity programme

  Scotland

India
Upheaval in Tamil Nadu

09/02/2017: Corruption, nepotism, and other crimes of ruling party exposed

  India

Britain
Universal basic income demand gains ground

08/02/2017: What approach should socialists take?

  Britain

Yemen
Workers protest at parliament against TOTAL and G4S

07/02/2017: Security workers demand wages and arrest of colleagues’ killers

  Yemen

CWI and Izquierda Revolucionaria – Towards unification

06/02/2017: Joint declaration of the CWI’s IEC and Izquierda Revolucionaria’s IEC

  Spain

France
After Sarkozy, Juppé and Valls, now Fillon is on the way out

06/02/2017: Space opening up to left of Socialist Party

  France

Romania
Biggest street protests since 1989

04/02/2017: What position should the left take?

  Romania

Syria
Is an end to the war in sight?

03/02/2017: New movements for change will need to arm themselves with the lessons of the Syrian tragedy

  Syria

Quebec
Terrorist Attack in Québec City

01/02/2017: Counter terrorism and hate with solidarity

  Quebec

  Women   

International Women's Day

Widespread action in the former Soviet Union and in Brazil

www.socialistworld.net, 15/03/2017
website of the committee for a workers' international, CWI

Demonstrations in Kuala Lumpur and Paris

CWI reporters

Brazil

Jane Barros

It is no exaggeration to say that the commemorations of 8th of March in Brazil were the biggest in the recent period. This reflects the growth of resistance against the illegitimate government of Temer and its attacks.

In the majority of Brazil’s states, teachers staged a one-day strike against the pensions counter-reform, which attacks especially women’s right to pensions. That helped strengthen the protests that took place in almost all state capitals and other big cities and was linked to the international women’s struggle and “women’s strike” of 8th of March.

The struggle against femicide was also a central theme, under the slogan of ‘Ni una a menos’ (‘Not one fewer’).

In São Paulo, teachers’ strike meetings and a women’s march joined up in a big demonstration of 20,000, mainly women. In Rio de Janeiro, 15,000 participated, along with 10,000 in Belo Horizonte and the national capital Brasília, 5,000 in Curitiba, 3,000 in Fortaleza.

The women of LSR (CWI in Brazil) played an important role in the build-up to the demonstration in São Paulo, where we sold our papers and 800 badges - mostly on women’s rights, abortion and against violence against women as well as “Temer out” badges. We had a good contingent in Rio de Janeiro, where we mobilised school students to the demonstration.

We also intervened in Santos, where the municipal workers are on strike, and in Natal, João Pessoa, Belo Horizonte, Curitiba, Goiânia – in fact, from the far south to the north-east of the country.

Preparations for more protests

The success of the protests on International Women’s Day gives a boost to activists to build for the 15th of March, when the teachers will be joined by several other categories of workers in a new national day of strikes and protests against the pension counter-reform and attacks on labour rights.

The illegitimate president Temer came to power after the right-wing parties staged a parliamentary coup against Dilma of the PT (Workers’ Party), last year. He has not only stepped up attacks and austerity measures, but he is also clearly a misogynist. He started off appointing the first government since the military dictatorship totally without women. On the very 8th of March, he made a speech declaring that he recognises the important role that women play in the home and that women make an important contribution checking prices in the supermarket! 

His view that the role of women is to take care of the home, family and children, goes totally in the opposite direction to the tens of thousands of women who took to the streets on International Women’s Day. The 8th of March opened the road to organising the struggle on a new level in the coming months. This is just the beginning.

Pictures and video here

Russia and former USSR

Socialist Alternative calls for a mass movement for women’s rights

Marta Hromova, Moscow

The women’s movement across the world is experiencing a big growth. In Europe and the Americas, millions have protested to say no to sexism, patriarchy and capitalism. The former Soviet Union is no exception, although our protests were much smaller and more modest.

There were women’s marches in Bishkek and Osh in Kirghizia, in Kiev, Kharkov, Lviv and Mariupol in Ukraine and in Almaty, Kazakhstan. In the capital of Georgia –Tbilisi - there was a demonstration outside the parliament on Prospect Rustaveli.

Scandalously, in St Petersburg, the city in which a 100 years ago the February revolution was sparked off by women workers coming out on strike in defence of their rights, in 2017, protestors demanding womens’ rights were attacked and arrested by police. In Moscow, there were several pickets and protests.

Sotsialisticheskaya Alternativa played an active part in the Moscow actions. The main protest was held under the banner of the “Women’s strike” and was supported by a number of feminist and LGBT groups, left organisations and NGOs with women and men of different ages participating. Speakers pointed to the big growth in women’s protests which was sweeping the world, accelerating partly as a result of the “black protest” in Poland against the attempts to ban abortion rights.

The demonstration was held in Moscow’s “Hyde Park” – an innovation of the Moscow government to make sure no-one sees protestors. It was far away on the edge of one of the city’s parks - walled off and difficult to find and to get to. The city authorities did not allow any demonstrations or meetings in the city centre. As participants approached “Hyde Park” they were thoroughly searched by police. All banners and placards had to be unfurled and they were photographed. Leaflets were confiscated “to check their content”. Activists were obviously upset by such police censorship, but remained cool: after all, if we had all agreed to organise such a protest, we needed to demonstrate discipline and determination.

Same problems

Participants in the different protests all talked about the problems women face in the world -domestic violence, inequality and discrimination at work. Discrimination against the LGBT community was also raised. In Bishkek, Reina Arturova explained that a third of women in the world experience violence, but in Central Asia up to 83% of women, according to local research, suffer from some form of violence every day. In Lviv, Oksana Vavrenchuk spoke against domestic violence. She called for equal pay for equal work by women and men. In Almaty, Veronika Fonova said that there was a 31% difference between the wages of men and women. She pointed out that there were very few women in government and that rape was still common.

Activists from Sotsialisticheskaya Alternativa in Moscow in their speeches concentrated on the main issue: on the need to build a mass movement in the fight against patriarchy and sexism, and also against economic exploitation. This is particularly true given the further recent attacks on women’s rights and the recent decriminalization of domestic violence in Russia (see article http://www.socialistworld.net/doc/7864). There were several other activities, including films and concerts in Moscow on the day.

What was clear was that a discussion on strategy and tactics is needed in Russia. It will not be possible to attract new people into activity if we continue to accept being corralled into far-off parks and organise meetings just for our own people. Millions of working women across the region remain prisoners of social stereotypes. They are not involved in the struggle for their economic and social rights and freedoms. They remain outside of the feminist discourse and often have no idea it is possible to resist. So, we need to turn out to reach a wider audience, by organizing joint public activities involving all the different campaigns and involving where possible both men and women, and by conducting an open discussion on programme and tactics.

The struggle should continue every day - in the workplaces, in the universities, on the estates and on the streets. We need hundreds and thousands of activists carrying out work, handing out leaflets, raising money and although we may be few at the moment, we can meet new people with every activity.

At the same time, we should not forget our clear aims. We need to change society. This can only be done by millions of people in united struggle against the conditions of life – miserly wages, the lack of social support, the unfair judicial system and anything else that deprives us of hope in the future – patriarchy, sexism and capitalism itself. We need to replace them by a society without prejudices, exploitation and repression based on democratic discussion, a planned economy, a socialist society under the control of all working people.

France

Paris demonstrations

Gauche Revolutionnaire (CWI in France) reports on two International Women’s Day demonstrations in Paris.

At a clearly anti-capitalist demonstration the speeches at the beginning were good - on the issues of saving public services, fighting capitalism, oppression and sexism. The GR stall did a roaring trade in badges against sexism and saying ‘Down with Macron!’ However, the organisers then prepared to start the march excluding men and not permitting political banners and material. The GR members did not participate, insisting that the struggle to overcome inequality and exploitation is extremely political and is a joint struggle of men and women against the system of capitalism.

The main trade unions in France organised an International Women’s Day demonstration in La Republique (Square) with some few thousand participants and speeches from various trade union leaders.

See photos here



  Women   

